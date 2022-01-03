Holocaust survivor Gertrude Pressburger, who became famous during Austria’s 2016 presidential campaign with a video message in which she warned of hatred and exclusion triggered by the far right, has died at the age of 94.
Pressburger died on Friday after a long illness, her family told the Austria Press Agency (APA) on Saturday.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen wrote on Twitter that “the death of Gertrude Pressburger fills me with deep sadness... Mrs. Pressburger had the courage to tell her story as a Holocaust survivor. She had the courage to stand by her opinion. To address facts. To speak the truth.”
Photo: AP
Pressburger, the daughter of a carpenter, was born and raised in Vienna. Her Jewish family converted to Catholicism in the early 1930s, but that did not keep them from being persecuted by the Nazis after Austria was annexed by Germany in 1938.
After her father was arrested and tortured by the Nazis’ Gestapo secret police for alleged political activity, the family was able to escape to then-Yugoslavia and later to Italy, APA reported.
In 1944, the family was captured and deported to the Nazis’ Auschwitz death camp in Germany-occupied Poland, where her mother and two younger brothers were murdered. Her father was also killed by the Nazis.
Pressburger returned to Vienna after the war, but initially did not talk about her horrific sufferings during the Holocaust. Eventually, she opened up about the Holocaust and the anti-Semitic experiences she suffered in post-World War II Austria.
“I did not come back to Vienna to be oppressed again. I swear to myself that I will not put up with anything anymore. I’m going to fight with my mouth,” APA quoted her as saying.
Pressburger also published a memoir that she cowrote with Marlene Groihofer.
In the book Gelebt, Erlebt, Uberlebt, German for “Lived, Experienced, Survived” she described her arrival in Auschwitz in 1944.
Her mother and the two brothers were sent away on a truck. Gertrude herself was sent in another direction, and she quickly lost sight of her father, too.
Pressburger constantly looked for her family members in the death camp until a stranger approached her, pointed to the smoke coming out of the chimneys behind the barracks and told her that all the people driven away on the truck had been gassed and burned.
That was the moment when she understood that they had been murdered, Pressburger wrote.
In 2016, Pressburger addressed Austria’s younger generation in an online video, warning against the humiliations and exclusion of minorities amid the far-right rhetoric in the country’s presidential election.
She called on young Austrians to go out and vote.
The video was watched and shared several million times.
“I just said what I thought. That’s it. And that hit home. I never understood why,” she told APA afterwards.
Van der Bellen, who is from the Green party, later said that he was sure her video appeal had some influence on the election result, which saw him narrowly win only after a rerun against far-right Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer.
“We will never know for sure, but that it had an impact, that is to say an effect, and especially on young and very young people, I am convinced of that,” Van der Bellen said.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
The Chinese city of Xian remained under lockdown for a fifth day yesterday, as authorities reported 150 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases for Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous day. Case numbers in Xian, home to 13 million people, remain tiny compared with many clusters overseas, but authorities have imposed tough curbs on leaving the city and travel within it, because of Beijing’s drive to immediately contain outbreaks. Authorities have not announced any infection caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Xian, where there were 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Dec. 9 to Sunday. The 150 local symptomatic cases on
NO LOCKDOWN: The variant of SARS-CoV-2 has caused an increase in infections, and although the number of hospitalizations has been low, rules have been tightened Australia yesterday reported its first confirmed death from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 amid another surge in daily infections, but authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions, saying hospitalization rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country, which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak. Omicron, which health experts say appears more contagious, but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country just as it lifted restrictions on most domestic borders and