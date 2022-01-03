US President Joe Biden cannot require teachers in the country’s Head Start early education program to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a Louisiana federal judge ruled on Saturday, handing a victory to 24 states that had sued the US government.
US District Judge Terry Doughty wrote that the Biden administration unlawfully bypassed the US Congress when ordering that workers in Head Start programs be vaccinated by Jan. 31 and that students two years or older be masked when indoors or when in close contact outdoors.
Head Start is a federally funded program that promotes education for children under the age of six who are from low-income families.
Photo: Reuters
Doughty, an appointee of former US president Donald Trump, wrote that the separation of powers is crucial to the country’s founding and quoted former US president Ronald Reagan as saying that “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”
“If the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws, then this country is no longer a democracy — it is a monarchy,” Doughty wrote.
Republican state attorneys general who were among the 24 states involved in the lawsuit praised Doughty’s decision.
“This victory will help ensure that numerous Head Start programs will continue to operate rather than have to fire teachers and cut back services to children,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release.
“This win will forestall the nonsensical and damaging practice of forcing masks on two-year-olds,” he added.
It was not immediately clear whether the federal government would appeal the decision to the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
Doughty’s ruling is similar to a Friday ruling in which a federal judge also blocked the Head Start mandate in Texas.
Saturday’s ruling affects Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming and West Virginia.
