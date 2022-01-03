COVID-19: New year brings more canceled flights

RETURN FLIGHT WOES: The situation was exacerbated by snowy conditions in the Midwestern US causing cancelations at Chicago’s two international airports

AP





For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off — with lots of frustration.

By late Saturday afternoon on the US east coast, more than 2,600 domestic flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled, tracking service FlightAware data showed.

That is the highest single-day US toll yet since just before Christmas last year, when airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews. More than 12,000 US flights have been canceled since Dec. 24.

Workers clear snow off a sidewalk in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday. Photo: AP

However, Saturday’s disruptions were not just due to the virus.

Wintry weather made Chicago — where forecasts called for 23cm of snow — the worst place in the country for travelers. More than 800 flights were scrubbed at O’Hare International Airport and more than 250 at Chicago Midway International Airport.

Southwest Airlines suspended operations at both Chicago airports because of the forecast, an airline spokeswoman said.

Southwest knows from years of operating at Midway that high winds and blowing snow make it hard to get planes back in the air quickly, she said.

Southwest canceled more than 450 flights nationwide, or 13 percent of its schedule.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines scrubbed more than 200 flights each, while United Airlines canceled more than 150.

SkyWest, a regional carrier that operates flights under the names American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded 480 flights, one-fourth of its schedule.

A spokesperson blamed weather in Chicago, Denver and Detroit, and COVID-19 cases.

Among international carriers, China Eastern scrubbed more than 500 flights, or about one-fourth of its total, and Air China canceled more than 200 flights, one-fifth of its schedule, FlightAware data showed.

Yesterday, when many travelers planned to return home from holiday trips, was shaping up to be difficult, too.

More than 1,900 flights, including more than 1,000 in the US, had been canceled by late Saturday.

A winter storm with heavy snow was expected to march toward the northeastern US, as well as a separate storm to the Pacific Northwest, the US National Weather Service said.

Airlines say they are taking steps to reduce cancelations.

United is offering to pay pilots triple or more of their usual wages for picking up open flights through most of this month.

Spirit Airlines reached a deal with the Association of Flight Attendants for double pay for cabin crews through tomorrow, a union spokeswoman said.

When winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, Alaska Airlines urged customers to delay any “nonessential” trips that were planned through this weekend.

With full flights over the New Year’s holiday, the airline said it was not sure whether it could rebook stranded passengers for at least three days.

Airlines hope that extra pay and reduced schedules get them through the holiday crush and into the heart of this month, when travel demand usually drops off.

The seasonal decline could be sharper than normal this year, as most business travelers are still grounded.

Travelers who stuck to the roads instead of the skies faced challenges, too.

Transportation officials in the Midwestern US warned motorists that a mix of rain and snow could make roads slippery and reduce visibility, leading to hazardous driving conditions.