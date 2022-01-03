The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases in Australia’s New South Wales state has hit a high of 20 percent as the number of people in hospital with the virus passed 1,000 for the first time since the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 arrived.
Yesterday, there were 1,066 people in hospital with COVID-19 — an 18 percent increase a day after the number had already doubled between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.
The positivity rate reached 20.3 percent, meaning one in five people tested had COVID-19, well above the 5 percent the WHO deemed an acceptable rate of infection at the beginning of the pandemic.
Photo: Bloomberg
The state recorded 18,278 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, a drop on the previous two days following a significant fall in the number of tests conducted.
The NSW Ministry of Health said that 90,019 people had been tested in the previous 24 hours, down from 119,278 in the previous reporting period.
The fall in testing follows frequent urging from the NSW government for people not to line up for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests unless they have symptoms or have been deemed a close contact.
The government has also changed its definition of a close contact in line with changes agreed to by the national Cabinet last week.
“Testing capacity in NSW is currently under enormous pressure and the only people getting a PCR should be those who have COVID-19 symptoms; live in a household with a confirmed COVID-19-positive case; or have otherwise been advised by NSW Health to get tested,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Interstate travellers and international arrivals are not required to have a PCR test and should instead undertake Rapid Antigen Tests, as per the guidelines for the respective states and territories,” it said.
COVID-19 rates continue to rise across the country with 7,172 cases in Victoria and three virus-related deaths, while Queensland reported 3,587 cases.
Extreme heat caused the closure of eight of Victoria’s testing sites on Saturday, blowing out lines and test result wait times.
Victoria Minister for Early Childhood Ingrid Stitt said the state’s health minister would make an announcement on widening access to rapid antigen tests within days.
“We will have more to say in the next few days about how we will distribute rapid antigen tests for those who are eligible to use that as a way of ensuring they remain COVID-safe,” she said.
Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard yesterday said that of the state’s current cases there are 112 hospitalizations.
However, while cases in Australia continue to reach record levels, there is growing evidence Omicron might lead to milder symptoms.
A study from London’s Imperial College found the risk of being admitted to hospital is up to 70 percent less for people with Omicron compared with those infected with Delta.
“The issue we are facing is of course that with the degree of contagiousness of this virus, we are going to be seeing very large numbers of cases, even though the severity is clearly going to be less, we are going to see very large numbers of cases, and a small proportion of a very large number is still a large number,” Gerrard said.
