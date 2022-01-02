Eight hurt in apparent gunbattles in two US cities

SHOOTOUT: Two people were injured in an altercation at a mall in Minneapolis, while six were shot in a standoff on a Philadelphia street, where at least 65 shots were fired

AP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota





Two people were shot and wounded on Friday following an apparent altercation at the Mall of America, sending New Year’s Eve shoppers scrambling for safety and placing the Minneapolis, Minnesota, mall on temporary lockdown, authorities said.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting that happened about 4:30pm on the third floor of the mall and another person was grazed, police said.

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, a mall official said during a news briefing.

Bloomington Police Deputy Chief Kim Clauson said police and mall security arrived within a minute of shooting.

The man shot in the leg was taken to a hospital, while a second victim was treated at the scene and released. Both injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and the suspect is believed to have fled the mall, police said.

Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired,” Clauson said.

Alexis Gonzalez, who works at the mall, told the Star Tribune that “when we heard the shot and heard the screams we all got frazzled.”

Gonzalez said he saw people running as the mall lockdown alarms began and people rushed into his store.

Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall. Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside.

The mall, which had been scheduled to close at 6pm, remained closed.

The Mall of America bans guns on its premises, according to its Web site. It does not utilize metal detectors and shoppers are not searched upon entry.

Mall spokesperson Dan Jasper said lockdown drills are performed each month to prepare for shooting scenarios.

In a separate incident in Pennsylvania on Thursday, six gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said on Friday.

Police responded at about 11:30pm on Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest and lying near dozens of spent casings.

Officers rushed her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition on Friday.

Five men ages 19 to 29 were taken with gunshot wounds by private vehicles to two hospitals, police said. All were expected to survive.

Officers are looking at surveillance footage, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters late on Thursday.

Police released surveillance footage on Friday showing six men jump out of a van and begin shooting.

The footage also shows shots being fired back as individuals from both groups dodged between parked vehicles to get away from each other.

It was unclear if any of the men seeking treatment at the hospital were part of the group who jumped out of the van, starting the fight.

Police had initially said based on the casings that at least two different gunmen fired weapons.

The injured woman, who suffered the most gunshot wounds, might have been the intended target, Small said.

However, the extensive crime scene — with a sea of casings on Germantown Avenue and bullets from at least two different caliber semiautomatic weapons striking parked vehicles — made it difficult to be certain.