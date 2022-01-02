Betty White, TV’s golden girl, dies at 99

Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on The Mary Tyler Moore Show or the loopy housemate on The Golden Girls, has died. She was 99.

White’s longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas confirmed her death on Friday.

She had no diagnosed illness, and it was unclear if she died on Thursday night or on Friday, he said.

A man places a candle on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of late actress Betty White in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. Photo: AFP

She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

Her death brought tributes from celebrities and politicians alike.

“We loved Betty White,” US first lady Jill Biden said as she left a Delaware restaurant with US President Joe Biden, who added: “Ninety-nine years old. As my mother would say, God love her.”

“She was great at defying expectation,” Ryan Reynolds, who starred alongside her in the comedy The Proposal, wrote on Twitter. “She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty.”

White launched her TV career in daytime talk shows when the medium was still in its infancy and endured well into the age of cable and streaming.

Her combination of sweetness and edginess gave life to a roster of quirky characters in shows from the sitcom Life With Elizabeth in the early 1950s to oddball Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls in the 1980s to Boston Legal, which ran from 2004 to 2008.

However, it was in 2010 that White’s stardom erupted as never before.

In a Snickers commercial that premiered during that year’s Super Bowl telecast, she impersonated an energy-sapped dude getting tackled during a backlot football game.

“Mike, you’re playing like Betty White out there,” jeered one of his chums. White, flat on the ground and covered in mud, fired back: “That’s not what your girlfriend said!”

The instantly viral video helped spark a successful Facebook campaign to have her host Saturday Night Live. The much-watched episode won her a seventh Emmy.

A month later, cable’s TV Land premiered Hot In Cleveland, which starred Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick as three past-their-prime show-biz veterans who move to Cleveland to escape the youth obsession of Hollywood.

They move into a home being looked after by an elderly Polish widow — a character, played by White, who was meant to appear only in the pilot episode.

However, White stole the show, and became a key part of the series, an immediate hit.

White began her television career as a US$50-a-week sidekick to local Los Angeles TV personality Al Jarvis in 1949. White proved to be a natural for the new medium.

“I did that show five hours a day, six days a week, for four years,” she said in 1975.

A sketch she had done with Jarvis turned into a syndicated series, Life With Elizabeth, which won her first Emmy.

She was born Betty Marion White in Oak Park, Illinois, and the family moved to Los Angeles when she was a toddler.

“I’m an only child, and I had a mother and dad who never drew a straight line: They just thought funny,” she told reporters in 2015. “We’d sit around the breakfast table and then we’d start kicking it around.”

Her early ambition was to be a writer and she wrote her grammar school graduation play, giving herself the leading role.

At Beverly Hills High School, her ambition turned to acting and she appeared in several school plays. Her parents hoped she would go to college, but instead she took roles in a small theater and played bit parts in radio dramas.