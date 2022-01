Kim Jong-un vows to boost North Korea’s military

AP, SEOUL





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported yesterday.

A state media report on Kim’s speech at the five-day plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party did not carry any specific comments on dealings with the US and South Korea.

Some experts say this implies that Kim has no interest in resuming talks with Washington and Seoul any time soon, and would rather keep his country’s borders closed while seeking a stronger self-reliant economy to overcome pandemic-related difficulties.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang in a photograph released yesterday. Photo: AFP / KCNA VIA KNS

“The increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean Peninsula and international politics have instigated calls to vigorously push forward with our national defense build-up plans without any delay,” Kim was quoted as saying by the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim ordered the production of powerful, modern weapons systems to improve the nation’s military forces and called for the military’s “absolute loyalty and allegiance” to the ruling party led by him, KCNA reported.

The plenary meeting set forth “tactical directions” for North Korea’s external relations, including with South Korea, but did not elaborate, KCNA said.

It made no mention of the US.

The meeting, which was meant to review past projects and determine new policies, came as Kim marked 10 years in power last month.

Since inheriting control upon his father’s death in December 2011, Kim has established absolute power at home, and bolstered his nuclear and missile arsenals.

However, North Korea’s economy has suffered major setbacks in the past two years due to border shutdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, persistent UN sanctions and the fallout from natural disasters.

There are no signs of political instability in North Korea, but some experts say the long-term stability of Kim’s leadership could be questioned if the current difficulties continue.

High-profile political conferences like the plenary meeting give Kim an opportunity to solidify unity behind his leadership and show that he is firmly in control of the government.

However, it is unclear whether such meetings offer any fundamental solutions to North Korea’s difficulties, which are largely attributed to decades-long mismanagement, a self-imposed isolation and its nuclear drive, which has made it one of the world’s most heavily sanctioned countries.

During a party congress in January last year, Kim said that his previous economic development plans had failed and said his country faced “the worst-ever” situation.

However, at this week’s plenary session, Kim claimed progress in new development plans, saying that last year was “a year of great victory” and that this year’s objectives are “a great life-and-death struggle” that must be achieved.

Kim cited progress in the agricultural, construction, electricity, mining, forestry and many other sectors, which could not be independently confirmed.

According to South Korean estimates, North Korea’s trade with China, its biggest trading partner and an economic pipeline, shrank by about 80 percent in 2020 before it plunged again by two-thirds in the first nine months of last year.

In 2020, North Korea’s economy suffered its biggest contraction since 1997, while its grain production also dropped to its lowest level since Kim took power in 2011.

Seoul officials said that the North’s grain production last year improved slightly.

During the plenary meeting, Kim ordered officials to prioritize emergency anti-pandemic campaigns, saying that negligence and loopholes would not be tolerated.

Analysts say Kim fears that his country’s fragile public healthcare infrastructure could not handle a major virus outbreak, although he maintains a questionable claim that North Korea is free of COVID-19.

“North Korea is expected to keep sealing off its borders and resort to self-reliance while doing a minimum level of essential trade with China due to the new [omicron] variant and the continuation of the pandemic worldwide,” Sejong Institute analyst Cheong Seong-chang said.

Cheong said there is “a very low possibility” that North Korea accepts US calls to restart nuclear diplomacy or South Korea’s calls for a symbolic, political declaration to end the 1950-1953 Korean War as a way to ease tensions.

“North Korea has been able to endure its draconian border restrictions and claim the success of ‘juche’ self-reliance because covert trade and assistance from China help meet minimum national needs,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.