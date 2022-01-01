World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Arson suspect dies

The suspect in a fire in a mental health clinic that on Dec. 17 last year killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said yesterday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder. He died on Thursday. Tanimoto, a patient at the mental health clinic in Osaka, was seen on security camera footage. He had bought a large amount of gasoline. The incident drew comparisons to a 2019 arson attack on an animation studio in Kyoto that killed 36 people. The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Tanimoto had been in a coma, adding that his death might mean that the case would remain unsolved.

UNITED STATES

National Guard rules updated

Nearly a year after a deadly attack on the Capitol, the Department of Defense on Thursday said it would streamline the process for approving the use of National Guard forces in Washington. The Pentagon had been criticized for its response, which it said was slowed by bureaucratic requirements, during the attack, leaving five people dead. It took military officials more than three hours to get the National Guard deployed as it was being besieged by supporters of then-president Donald Trump. The Secretary of Defense would from now on be “the single approval authority for all requests” for emergency use of the National Guard in Washington, the Pentagon said.

UNITED STATES

Cruz’s tweet mixup mocked

Senator Ted Cruz has been ridiculed for mixing up the state of Washington with Western Australia while criticizing COVID-19 restrictions. Cruz — who tried to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 — reposted a Twitter post by the Western Australia government, whose handle is “WA Government” — that advised a woman that dancing might not be permitted at New Year’s Eve parties. Cruz, who has campaigned against COVID-19 restrictions, took it as cue to attack the Democrat-led state of Washington, whose abbreviation is also WA, saying that those in leadership were “power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys.” Cruz deleted the tweet, but opponents had already picked it up to mock him.

IRAN

Satellite carrier launched

Tehran launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced on Thursday, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth’s orbit. It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it. State media aired footage of the launch against the backdrop of negotiations in Vienna to restore a tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

MEXICO

Park drops kissing ban

The Six Flags amusement park in Mexico City on Thursday said it is dropping a ban on “affectionate behavior” after complaints over two gay men being taken out of a line. The incident happened on Wednesday, when the two were surrounded by security guards after reportedly kissing, although the pair was not expelled from the park. One witness wrote that heterosexual couples were kissing in the same area, but were not singled out as the gay couple was. Gay rights activists called for a “kissathon” at the park following reports of the incident, and on Thursday Six Flags wrote on Twitter that it was dropping the policy. “In accordance with our visitors’ comments, we have decided that a policy referring to affectionate behavior is not necessary,” the park wrote.