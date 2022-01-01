JAPAN
Arson suspect dies
The suspect in a fire in a mental health clinic that on Dec. 17 last year killed 25 people has died at a hospital where he was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation, police said yesterday. Morio Tanimoto had been under investigation on suspicion of arson and murder. He died on Thursday. Tanimoto, a patient at the mental health clinic in Osaka, was seen on security camera footage. He had bought a large amount of gasoline. The incident drew comparisons to a 2019 arson attack on an animation studio in Kyoto that killed 36 people. The Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Tanimoto had been in a coma, adding that his death might mean that the case would remain unsolved.
UNITED STATES
National Guard rules updated
Nearly a year after a deadly attack on the Capitol, the Department of Defense on Thursday said it would streamline the process for approving the use of National Guard forces in Washington. The Pentagon had been criticized for its response, which it said was slowed by bureaucratic requirements, during the attack, leaving five people dead. It took military officials more than three hours to get the National Guard deployed as it was being besieged by supporters of then-president Donald Trump. The Secretary of Defense would from now on be “the single approval authority for all requests” for emergency use of the National Guard in Washington, the Pentagon said.
UNITED STATES
Cruz’s tweet mixup mocked
Senator Ted Cruz has been ridiculed for mixing up the state of Washington with Western Australia while criticizing COVID-19 restrictions. Cruz — who tried to win the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 — reposted a Twitter post by the Western Australia government, whose handle is “WA Government” — that advised a woman that dancing might not be permitted at New Year’s Eve parties. Cruz, who has campaigned against COVID-19 restrictions, took it as cue to attack the Democrat-led state of Washington, whose abbreviation is also WA, saying that those in leadership were “power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys.” Cruz deleted the tweet, but opponents had already picked it up to mock him.
IRAN
Satellite carrier launched
Tehran launched a rocket with a satellite carrier bearing three devices into space, authorities announced on Thursday, without saying whether any of the objects had entered Earth’s orbit. It was not clear when the launch happened or what devices the carrier brought with it. State media aired footage of the launch against the backdrop of negotiations in Vienna to restore a tattered nuclear deal with world powers.
MEXICO
Park drops kissing ban
The Six Flags amusement park in Mexico City on Thursday said it is dropping a ban on “affectionate behavior” after complaints over two gay men being taken out of a line. The incident happened on Wednesday, when the two were surrounded by security guards after reportedly kissing, although the pair was not expelled from the park. One witness wrote that heterosexual couples were kissing in the same area, but were not singled out as the gay couple was. Gay rights activists called for a “kissathon” at the park following reports of the incident, and on Thursday Six Flags wrote on Twitter that it was dropping the policy. “In accordance with our visitors’ comments, we have decided that a policy referring to affectionate behavior is not necessary,” the park wrote.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
The Chinese city of Xian remained under lockdown for a fifth day yesterday, as authorities reported 150 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases for Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous day. Case numbers in Xian, home to 13 million people, remain tiny compared with many clusters overseas, but authorities have imposed tough curbs on leaving the city and travel within it, because of Beijing’s drive to immediately contain outbreaks. Authorities have not announced any infection caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Xian, where there were 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Dec. 9 to Sunday. The 150 local symptomatic cases on