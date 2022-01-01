A US woman has confined herself to an airplane toilet cubicle after testing positive for COVID-19 halfway through a flight from Chicago to Iceland.
Marisa Fotieo, a preschool teacher from Michigan, said her throat began to hurt halfway through the trip so she went to the bathroom to perform a rapid COVID-19 test, which confirmed she was infected.
“I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines [indicating a positive test],” Fotieo told NBC News.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them,” she said.
Sharing the news over TikTok, Fotieo posted a short video from inside the cramped quarters, writing: “POV [point of view] you test positive for Covid while over the Atlantic Ocean.”
“Shout out to Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters,” she added.
Fotieo said that she remained in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight, relying on flight attendant Ragnhildur “Rocky” Eiriksdottir to provide food and drinks.
Fotieo’s TikTok video has been viewed more than 4 million times since it was first uploaded on Dec 21 last year, with viewers curious to know how she had been able to board the flight.
Fotieo addressed the concerns in the platform’s comments section, explaining that she twice tested negative in polymerase chain reaction tests before boarding.
“I never made it to my destination,” she told her followers on TikTok. “Quarantined in Iceland now.”
In an apparent attempt to keep entertained during the mandatory 10-day isolation, Fotieo has since posted a series of videos from inside her hotel quarantine in Reykjavik.
In an interview with CNN, Fotieo said that she was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had received a booster shot.
She had been en route to her final destination of Switzerland with her brother and father when she tested positive mid-flight, she said.
“I opted to stay in the bathroom because I did not want to be around others on the flight,” she said.
