Germany yesterday shut down three nuclear power plants, even as Europe faces one of its worst ever energy crises, following former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s timetable for phasing out atomic energy.
With energy prices already on the rise and tensions higher than ever between Europe and key gas supplier Russia, the closure of the plants in Brokdorf, Grohnde and Gundremmingen could well tighten the squeeze.
The move would halve remaining nuclear capacity in Germany and reduce energy output by about 4 gigawatts — equivalent to the power produced by 1,000 wind turbines.
Photo: Reuters
Protests over the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011 prompted Merkel to set the wheels in motion for abandoning nuclear power just over 10 years ago.
Germany is planning to completely wind down atomic energy by the end of this year, when it would shut its final three plants in Neckarwestheim, Essenbach and Emsland.
However, with energy prices soaring across Europe, the timing of the plans coming to fruition could hardly be worse.
Europe’s reference gas price, Dutch TTF, hit 187.78 euros (US$212) per megawatt hour last month — 10 times higher than at the start of the year — and electricity prices are also soaring.
The spike has been fueled by geopolitical tensions with Russia, which supplies one-third of Europe’s gas.
Western countries accuse Russia of limiting gas deliveries to put pressure on Europe amid tensions over the Ukraine conflict.
Moscow also wants to push through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, set to ship still more Russian gas to Germany.
The end of nuclear power in Germany will likely push prices up even further, said Sebastian Herold, a professor of energy policy at the Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences.
“In the long term, the hope is that an increase in renewable energy will balance things out, but this will not be the case in the short term,” he said.
Until Germany can really ramp up renewables, it would remain dependent on fossil fuels to plug the gap left by the nuclear exit.
“This will make Germany more dependent on natural gas overall, at least in the short term, and thus also a little more dependent on Russia,” Herold said.
The transition may also take longer than Germany would like, with progress on renewables slowed in the past few years by opposition to energy infrastructure projects.
The proportion of energy generated by renewables was expected to fall last year for the first time since 1997 — to 42 percent, compared with 45.3 percent in 2020.
As well as driving up prices, the nuclear plant closures would also remove a key source of low-carbon energy in a country that is already struggling to meet ambitious climate goals.
The new coalition government under German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, has pledged to bring forward Germany’s planned coal exit to 2030 and wants Germany to generate 80 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by the same year.
However Robert Habeck, coleader of the Green party and head of a newly created German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, has said that Germany is on course to miss its climate targets for this year and probably also next year.
Other EU countries, including France, are continuing to push nuclear energy and campaigning for it to be included on the EU’s list of sustainable energy sources eligible for investment.
