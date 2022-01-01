HK singer Denise Ho out on bail in Stand News case

HIGHER BAIL THRESHOLD: The pop star and democracy advocate was released while two top editors at the disbanded outlet had been charged, a local newspaper reported

Bloomberg





Hong Kong singer and democracy advocate Denise Ho (何韻詩) was granted bail after being swept up in a raid on now-shuttered media outlet Stand News that escalated fears over eroding press freedoms in the former British colony.

“Thank you friends for all your kind messages, I have been released on bail and have returned home safely,” Ho wrote on Twitter late on Thursday evening. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly earlier expressed concern for Ho, a Canadian citizen.

Ho was among four former Stand News board members released earlier on Thursday, after their arrest by national security police on colonial-era sedition charges on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported. More than 200 police officers raided the outlet’s newsroom and seized HK$61 million (US$7.8 million) of assets. Hours later, the publication announced it was folding and would delete its Web site.

Hong Kong singer and democracy advocate Denise Ho, right, bows as she is released from Hong Kong’s Western Police Station on Thursday. Photo: AP

The collapse of Stand News was the latest blow to civil society in Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a National Security Law on the territory in June 2020. Since then, some of Hong Kong’s largest labor unions have disbanded, international non-governmental organizations such as Amnesty International have left and the territory’s largest pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, closed under police pressure. More than 160 people have now been arrested by the local national security department.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Chinese authorities to stop arresting members of the media, adding that “journalism is not sedition.”

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Hong Kong branch said in a statement that supporting freedom of the press was an excuse “to disrupt the stable and sound-governed Hong Kong.”

Although Ho and the other three former Stand News board members were released, former top editors Chung Pui-kuen (鍾沛權) and Patrick Lam (林紹桐) remained in custody after being charged on Thursday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Bail has become a contentious issue under the anti-sedition law, which was little used since its initial enactment in 1938 until the Hong Kong government recently revived it. The Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal last month ruled that the higher threshold for bail set by the National Security Law can apply to other cases when charges were brought by security police.

That has deepened concerns that the Beijing-drafted law would be used to limit the rights of more defendants than just those accused of the four crimes outlined in the measure. Scores of those charged under the security law have been in pretrial detention for almost a year.

“This is a significant departure from prior practice in Hong Kong, where bail was the norm for non-violent offenses,” Thomas Kellogg, executive director at Georgetown University’s Center for Asian Law, wrote in a commentary in the Hong Kong Free Press.