World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Rapid test kit prices double

With some people waiting several hours to get a free polymerase chain reaction test, demand for rapid antigen tests has dramatically risen. Some consumers reported that one retailer sold a five-test kit online for A$90 (US$65) on Wednesday, up from about A$45 last week. Victoria Minister of Health Martin Foley on Wednesday said that the state had bought 34 million tests and hoped to start handing them out next week, joining New South Wales, which had ordered 50 million.

AUSTRALIA

Old Parliament House burns

A fire yesterday damaged the front doors and exterior of the Old Parliament House in Canberra. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, although people demonstrating for Aboriginal rights had gathered outside the building. Some protesters told media the fire began as a traditional smoking ceremony that got out of control, but one witness told Melbourne radio station 3AW that he heard protesters chanting: “Let it burn.” Footage on social media showed flames leaping up the doors, a thick plume of smoke rising above the building, and police dragging protesters away from the front steps. The building was evacuated and crews extinguished the blaze.

FRANCE

WHO warns of ‘tsunami’

A coronavirus “tsunami” threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said on Wednesday. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has driven cases to levels never seen in the US, Britain, France and Denmark. The Agence France-Presse tallied 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending on Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the WHO declared a COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. “I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

UNITED STATES

CDC probes 86 cruise ships

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating or observing 86 cruise ships with reported COVID-19 outbreaks on board. Having investigated 48 vessels, the CDC has started investigating 38 ships that remain “under observation.” Cruises resumed in June after being halted for more than one year. The CDC investigates a ship if the cases onboard are reported in 0.10 percent or more of passengers on restricted voyages. On Tuesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote on Twitter: “Time for CDC & cruise lines to protect consumers & again pause — docking their ships. Cruises are repeating recent history as petri dishes of COVID infection.”

UNITED STATES

Blinken pans HK arrests

Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday urged Chinese authorities to stop arresting Hong Kong journalists. Blinken’s comments came in response to Stand News’ decision to lay off all its staff and cease operations following raids and arrests by Hong Kong police. “Journalism is not sedition,” said Blinken, calling on Chinese and Hong Kong officials “to cease targeting Hong Kong’s free and independent media, and to immediately release those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly detained and charged.” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) told reporters yesterday that she agreed with Blinken that journalism was not sedition, while defending the police’s actions.