AUSTRALIA
Rapid test kit prices double
With some people waiting several hours to get a free polymerase chain reaction test, demand for rapid antigen tests has dramatically risen. Some consumers reported that one retailer sold a five-test kit online for A$90 (US$65) on Wednesday, up from about A$45 last week. Victoria Minister of Health Martin Foley on Wednesday said that the state had bought 34 million tests and hoped to start handing them out next week, joining New South Wales, which had ordered 50 million.
Old Parliament House burns
A fire yesterday damaged the front doors and exterior of the Old Parliament House in Canberra. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, although people demonstrating for Aboriginal rights had gathered outside the building. Some protesters told media the fire began as a traditional smoking ceremony that got out of control, but one witness told Melbourne radio station 3AW that he heard protesters chanting: “Let it burn.” Footage on social media showed flames leaping up the doors, a thick plume of smoke rising above the building, and police dragging protesters away from the front steps. The building was evacuated and crews extinguished the blaze.
FRANCE
WHO warns of ‘tsunami’
A coronavirus “tsunami” threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the WHO said on Wednesday. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has driven cases to levels never seen in the US, Britain, France and Denmark. The Agence France-Presse tallied 6.55 million new infections reported globally in the week ending on Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the WHO declared a COVID-19 pandemic in March last year. “I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
UNITED STATES
CDC probes 86 cruise ships
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating or observing 86 cruise ships with reported COVID-19 outbreaks on board. Having investigated 48 vessels, the CDC has started investigating 38 ships that remain “under observation.” Cruises resumed in June after being halted for more than one year. The CDC investigates a ship if the cases onboard are reported in 0.10 percent or more of passengers on restricted voyages. On Tuesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote on Twitter: “Time for CDC & cruise lines to protect consumers & again pause — docking their ships. Cruises are repeating recent history as petri dishes of COVID infection.”
UNITED STATES
Blinken pans HK arrests
Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday urged Chinese authorities to stop arresting Hong Kong journalists. Blinken’s comments came in response to Stand News’ decision to lay off all its staff and cease operations following raids and arrests by Hong Kong police. “Journalism is not sedition,” said Blinken, calling on Chinese and Hong Kong officials “to cease targeting Hong Kong’s free and independent media, and to immediately release those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly detained and charged.” Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) told reporters yesterday that she agreed with Blinken that journalism was not sedition, while defending the police’s actions.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
The Chinese city of Xian remained under lockdown for a fifth day yesterday, as authorities reported 150 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases for Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous day. Case numbers in Xian, home to 13 million people, remain tiny compared with many clusters overseas, but authorities have imposed tough curbs on leaving the city and travel within it, because of Beijing’s drive to immediately contain outbreaks. Authorities have not announced any infection caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Xian, where there were 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Dec. 9 to Sunday. The 150 local symptomatic cases on