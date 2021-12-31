A shipment of fake oranges hiding millions of Captagon pills has been intercepted by authorities, Lebanese Minister of the Interior Bassam Mawlawi said on Wednesday, in the latest regional seizure of the stimulant drug.
Customs officers seized “nearly 9 million Captagon tablets” at the Port of Beirut, Mawlawi told a news conference, adding that the cargo was heading for a Persian Gulf country.
Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon and Syria. Much of it is bound for illegal recreational use in Saudi Arabia.
A customs officer confirmed that the seized cargo had been on its way to Kuwait.
The Captagon tablets were placed in small bags hidden in fake oranges among a shipment of real oranges. An investigation has been opened to determine its source.
Lebanon — which is experiencing political paralysis and economic crisis — has boosted efforts to thwart Captagon trafficking through its ports following criticism from Persian Gulf countries over lack of cooperation.
This was the second regional seizure in one week of Captagon hidden in fruit.
On Thursday last week, Dubai police said that they arrested four men of “Arab nationality” for trying to smuggle millions of US dollars of Captagon into the United Arab Emirates.
The more than 1 million pills were concealed in plastic lemons among a shipment of real lemons.
Saudi Arabia announced in April the suspension of fruit and vegetable imports from Lebanon after the seizure of more than 5 million Captagon pills hidden in fruit.
Captagon is a brand name for the amphetamine-type stimulant fenethylline.
A report by the Center for Operational Analysis and Research said that last year, Captagon exports from Syria reached “a market value of at least US$3.46 billion.”
Last month, the Syrian army said that it seized 0.5 tonnes of Captagon concealed in a spaghetti shipment.
