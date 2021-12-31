April Ashley, a British model and actress who was a pioneering figure in the fight for trans rights, has died at 86, media reported on Wednesday.
Ashley was one of the first Britons known to have undergone gender reassignment surgery, although she only gained full legal recognition as a woman in the UK in 2005.
She was honored by Queen Elizabeth II, who awarded her a Member of the British Empire in 2012 for services to the transgender community, and advocate Peter Tatchell wrote that she was the “great trans trailblazer for the decades.”
Ashley was born George Jamieson in 1935 in the port city of Liverpool in northwestern England.
From an early age, she felt that her male birth gender was wrong, and she was severely bullied and beaten by her mother.
She briefly served in the British Merchant Navy and had treatment at a psychiatric hospital.
She found greater acceptance when she moved to London and then Paris, where she began performing at the Caroussel de Paris, the city’s first transgender revue.
She underwent sex-change surgery in Morocco in 1960 aged 25, taking the name April Ashley, reflecting the month of her birth.
The UK accepted her new identity and gave her papers, allowing her to gain a passport and driving license.
She became a successful model; she photographed for Vogue and appeared in a film with US star Bob Hope titled Road to Hong Kong.
However, her sex change later caused a public scandal after it was revealed in a tabloid.
She wed a British aristocrat, Arthur Corbett, in 1963 in Gibraltar, but their marriage swiftly broke up.
To avoid paying maintenance payments, Corbett applied to annul their marriage, and a court in 1970 famously ruled that the marriage was void because Ashley was male, although Corbett had known her history.
This led to Ashley facing public attacks. She spent a period running a London restaurant and moved to the US.
She returned to the UK in 2005, after the passing of the Gender Recognition Act, which allowed her to be fully recognized as a woman.
Tributes came from friends including British pop star Boy George, who posted on Twitter a photograph he had taken of Ashley, calling her “such an inspiration to my generation and beyond.”
