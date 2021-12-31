Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success.
“I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said.
“I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said.
“No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance of winning.
Michaus has signed an international legal claim against China and the WHO promoted by Buenos Aires-based Poplavsky International Law Offices.
The firm woos potential clients on social media in Mexico with the slogan: “Did you suffer from COVID-19? Know your rights.”
“These claims are being submitted due to the negligence of both China and the WHO in the management of COVID-19,” said Denisse Gonzalez, Poplavsky’s representative in Mexico.
The firm, which has branches in Latin America, the US and Dubai, said that it has also signed up claimants in other countries, including Colombia and Argentina, although Gonzalez did not divulge how many.
The claims, amounting to millions of US dollars, are presented to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, alleging violations of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
They seek financial compensation ranging from US$200,000 for falling ill with COVID-19 to US$800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday defended the organization’s early response to the initial COVID-19 outbreak, saying that its health emergency system had “immediately swung into action.”
“I had never suffered from high blood pressure and now it goes up and down, which is dangerous,” said a 35-year-old gas station employee who is also seeking compensation after catching the virus.
“I was left with ringing in one ear. My vision was also blurry and I have to wear glasses,” said the woman, who did not want to be named.
Poplavsky said that its fees are to be covered by a percentage of any compensation.
Michaus declined to reveal the percentage that he had agreed to pay in the event of a win, but said that he considered it to be fair.
The law firm believes that the claims could take at least five years to resolve.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
The Chinese city of Xian remained under lockdown for a fifth day yesterday, as authorities reported 150 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases for Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous day. Case numbers in Xian, home to 13 million people, remain tiny compared with many clusters overseas, but authorities have imposed tough curbs on leaving the city and travel within it, because of Beijing’s drive to immediately contain outbreaks. Authorities have not announced any infection caused by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in Xian, where there were 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Dec. 9 to Sunday. The 150 local symptomatic cases on