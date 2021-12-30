World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Recycling offers lifeline

A local non-profit group is offering help to Bali residents by exchanging rice for plastic trash that is then sold to a recycling company. The Bali Plastic Exchange was founded in May last year by I Made Janur Yasa, 55, who like many locals saw his vegan restaurant hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative has helped support about 40,000 families in 200 villages, while recycling nearly 544 tonnes of plastic waste, Yasa said. “Every piece of plastic waste is very valuable for the villagers today and for our economy,” said I Kadek Rai Nama Rupat, a souvenir seller who was trying to make up for lost business at his shop.

FRANCE

New virus cases hit record

Health authorities on Tuesday reported a record of 179,807 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, one of the highest one-day tallies worldwide. It is the highest number of new daily infections in Europe, Covidtracker.fr data showed. Only the US and India have reported average daily new cases of higher than 200,000. France’s previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday, after the 86,852 high of Nov. 11 last year was broken with two consecutive days of more than 90,000 new cases per day at the end of last week. About 77 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, which has sharply reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

UGANDA

Prominent critic arrested

A prominent critic of President Yoweri Museveni who is also a satirical novelist and international literary award winner was detained on Tuesday, according to his lawyer and posts on his social media accounts. “Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they are police men but are not in uniform. I’ve locked myself inside,” Kakwenza wrote on Facebook. His lawyer, Eron Kiiza, later said that his client had been detained, but that he was yet find out where he was being held or by whom and for what reason. “We are searching everywhere for him right now,” he said.

ISRAEL

Man cannot travel until 9999

Noam Huppert, an Australian national living in Israel, has said that he is subject to an 8,000-year travel ban unless he pays an outstanding US$2.4 million in child support payments. The 44-year-old is not allowed to leave the country until Dec. 31, 9999, due to a 2013 “stay of exit” order handed down after a family court case was brought by his ex-wife, news.com.au reported. The court ruled that Huppert must pay 5,000 shekels (US$1,609) per month for each of his two children until they turn 18. It appears the year 9999 was arbitrarily set because it was the highest possible date allowed by the online system.

UNITED KINGDOM

Bitey squirrel has sad end

The tale of Stripe the squirrel began cheerfully enough with Corrine Reynolds, an animal lover in north Wales, feeding the creature titbits, but the story took an unfestive twist when Stripe — named after the sharp-toothed creature in the Christmas horror comedy Gremlins — began nipping at Reynolds and other neighbors. After the gray squirrel bit nearly 20 people in the town of Buckley, Reynolds caught it in a humane trap and had the animal taken away by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “In the space of 48 hours he attacked 18 people,” she said. One neighbor, Scott Felton, 34, said he had been having a cigarette out back when the squirrel pounced.