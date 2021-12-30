INDONESIA
Recycling offers lifeline
A local non-profit group is offering help to Bali residents by exchanging rice for plastic trash that is then sold to a recycling company. The Bali Plastic Exchange was founded in May last year by I Made Janur Yasa, 55, who like many locals saw his vegan restaurant hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative has helped support about 40,000 families in 200 villages, while recycling nearly 544 tonnes of plastic waste, Yasa said. “Every piece of plastic waste is very valuable for the villagers today and for our economy,” said I Kadek Rai Nama Rupat, a souvenir seller who was trying to make up for lost business at his shop.
FRANCE
New virus cases hit record
Health authorities on Tuesday reported a record of 179,807 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, one of the highest one-day tallies worldwide. It is the highest number of new daily infections in Europe, Covidtracker.fr data showed. Only the US and India have reported average daily new cases of higher than 200,000. France’s previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday, after the 86,852 high of Nov. 11 last year was broken with two consecutive days of more than 90,000 new cases per day at the end of last week. About 77 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, which has sharply reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths.
UGANDA
Prominent critic arrested
A prominent critic of President Yoweri Museveni who is also a satirical novelist and international literary award winner was detained on Tuesday, according to his lawyer and posts on his social media accounts. “Men with guns are breaking my door. They say they are police men but are not in uniform. I’ve locked myself inside,” Kakwenza wrote on Facebook. His lawyer, Eron Kiiza, later said that his client had been detained, but that he was yet find out where he was being held or by whom and for what reason. “We are searching everywhere for him right now,” he said.
ISRAEL
Man cannot travel until 9999
Noam Huppert, an Australian national living in Israel, has said that he is subject to an 8,000-year travel ban unless he pays an outstanding US$2.4 million in child support payments. The 44-year-old is not allowed to leave the country until Dec. 31, 9999, due to a 2013 “stay of exit” order handed down after a family court case was brought by his ex-wife, news.com.au reported. The court ruled that Huppert must pay 5,000 shekels (US$1,609) per month for each of his two children until they turn 18. It appears the year 9999 was arbitrarily set because it was the highest possible date allowed by the online system.
UNITED KINGDOM
Bitey squirrel has sad end
The tale of Stripe the squirrel began cheerfully enough with Corrine Reynolds, an animal lover in north Wales, feeding the creature titbits, but the story took an unfestive twist when Stripe — named after the sharp-toothed creature in the Christmas horror comedy Gremlins — began nipping at Reynolds and other neighbors. After the gray squirrel bit nearly 20 people in the town of Buckley, Reynolds caught it in a humane trap and had the animal taken away by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. “In the space of 48 hours he attacked 18 people,” she said. One neighbor, Scott Felton, 34, said he had been having a cigarette out back when the squirrel pounced.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany