‘Robot chef’ makes veggie burgers at Israeli diner

AFP, HERZLIYA, Israel





An Israeli fast-food restaurant is serving up a veggie steak made and cooked by a robot that tailors ingredients and cooking time to customer tastes.

“It’s the first time that a machine is making a personalized hamburger by itself,” said Racheli Vizman, CEO of SavorEat, an Israeli start-up that specializes in meat alternatives.

Customers can use an app to choose the amount of vegetable protein or fat in their “steak,” as well as its size and how they want it cooked, she said.

The “robot chef,” which is the size of a large oven, can make three steaks simultaneously — although a human staff member makes up the burgers.

It mixes ingredients including beans, potatoes and chickpeas to create a texture that “resembles that of real meat,” said Vizman, who started the business in 2018 along with two professors from Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

The steaks at the BBB restaurant in the coastal city of Herzliya are cooked within minutes, she said, adding that they contain no animal proteins and are kosher.

“We hope to respond to the cravings of vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians,” who occasionally eat meat, Ahuva Turgeman of BBB said.