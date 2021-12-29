YEMEN
Flights to Sana’a to restart
The Houthi rebels yesterday said that a temporary resumption of UN flights into the Sana’a airport would be restarted, a week after a halt due to airstrikes. “The civil aviation authority announces the resumption of UN and other organization flights into Sana’a airport on a temporary basis,” Al-Masirah television reported. “The [rebel administration’s] foreign ministry was contacted to notify the UN and all international organizations that Sana’a airport was ready to receive flights.”
JAPAN
Space schedule revised
Tokyo yesterday revised the schedule of its space exploration plans, aiming to put a Japanese on the moon by the latter half of this decade. “Not only is space a frontier that gives people hopes and dreams, it also provides a crucial foundation to our economic society with respect to our economic security,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting to finalize the plan. A draft schedule of the plan says that it aims to put the first non-American on the moon as part of the Artemis program, a US-led initiative that aims to return astronauts to the moon. The plan also spells out Japan’s aspirations to launch a probe to explore Mars in 2024, as well as to find ways to generate solar electricity in space.
HONG KONG
Vaccine mandates extended
The territory plans to extend its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to schools and workplaces, Cable TV reported yesterday. The government is planning to expand inoculation requirements that already apply to bars, clubs, bathhouses, karaoke parlors and some restaurants, the broadcaster reported, citing unidentified people. Exemptions would be granted to people with medical conditions supported by valid certificates, the report said, without providing additional details.
BRAZIL
Flooding death toll rises
The death toll from heavy rain and flooding that has plagued Bahia State since last month rose to 20 on Monday, amid incessant torrents that have displaced almost 63,000 people, authorities said. Two new fatalities were recorded in the town of Itabuna, a local government report said. A 21-year-old man was killed after being swept away by currents and a 33-year-old woman was killed in a landslide, the report said. “We are living through the biggest disaster in Bahia’s history,” said Bahia Governor Rui Costa, who has been overseeing rescue operations in the afflicted areas since Saturday. “The water is starting to decline at the source of the Cachoeira River and it is expected to improve in the days to come, although slowly,” Costa said.
UNITED STATES
Second capsule found
Workers dismantling the pedestal of a statue of a Confederate general discovered a copper box on Monday believed to have been buried 130 years ago, the second apparent time capsule unearthed at the site. “They found it!” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam wrote on Twitter along with photographs of the box. “This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for.” The box was to be opened after press time last night. A different shoebox-sized container found in the base of the statue was opened by conservators last week, but was clearly not the time capsule mentioned in an 1887 newspaper report.
