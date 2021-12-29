Elon Musk criticized over near-misses in space

AFP, BEIJING





Chinese Web users yesterday criticized SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk after Beijing said that its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of the company’s satellites.

China’s Tiangong station was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during two “close encounters” with SpaceX’s Starlink satellites in July and October, said a document submitted to the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs by Beijing this month.

On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said.

SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles on June 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters

“The maneuver strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed,” Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to “ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts.”

Tiangong — meaning “heavenly palace” — is the latest achievement in China’s drive to become a major space power after it landed a rover on Mars and sent probes to the moon.

Its core module entered orbit earlier this year, with the station expected to be fully operational next year.

Chinese social media users blasted Musk and his companies over the incident, with one hashtag racking up 87 million views as of yesterday.

“How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contributing large sums of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he [nearly] crashes into China’s space station,” one user wrote, referring to Musk’s electric vehicle company.

SpaceX’s Starlink is a constellation of more than 1,700 satellites that aims to provide Internet access to most of the Earth.

“Prepare to boycott Tesla,” said another, echoing a common response in China to foreign brands perceived to be acting contrary to Beijing’s national interests.

Some speculated that Washington would have imposed sanctions if the roles were reversed.

“Why don’t we just do what they do?” one wrote.

California-based SpaceX has not responded to a request for comment.

Evasive maneuvers are becoming more frequent as more objects crowd into near-Earth orbit and force course adjustments to reduce the risk of crashes, Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said.

“We’ve really noticed the increase in the number of close passes since Starlink started getting deployed,” McDowell told reporters, adding that any collision would likely “completely demolish” the space station and kill everyone on board.

Although Musk is widely admired in China, the reputation of Tesla — which sells tens of thousands of vehicles in the country each month — has faltered this year following a spate of crashes, scandals and data storage concerns.