Chinese Web users yesterday criticized SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk after Beijing said that its space station took evasive action to avoid hitting two of the company’s satellites.
China’s Tiangong station was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during two “close encounters” with SpaceX’s Starlink satellites in July and October, said a document submitted to the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs by Beijing this month.
On both occasions, the satellites moved into orbits that prompted space station operators to change course, the document said.
Photo: Reuters
“The maneuver strategy was unknown and orbital errors were hard to be assessed,” Beijing said of the satellite involved in the October incident, adding that it took action to “ensure the safety and lives of in-orbit astronauts.”
Tiangong — meaning “heavenly palace” — is the latest achievement in China’s drive to become a major space power after it landed a rover on Mars and sent probes to the moon.
Its core module entered orbit earlier this year, with the station expected to be fully operational next year.
Chinese social media users blasted Musk and his companies over the incident, with one hashtag racking up 87 million views as of yesterday.
“How ironic that Chinese people buy Tesla, contributing large sums of money so Musk can launch Starlink, and then he [nearly] crashes into China’s space station,” one user wrote, referring to Musk’s electric vehicle company.
SpaceX’s Starlink is a constellation of more than 1,700 satellites that aims to provide Internet access to most of the Earth.
“Prepare to boycott Tesla,” said another, echoing a common response in China to foreign brands perceived to be acting contrary to Beijing’s national interests.
Some speculated that Washington would have imposed sanctions if the roles were reversed.
“Why don’t we just do what they do?” one wrote.
California-based SpaceX has not responded to a request for comment.
Evasive maneuvers are becoming more frequent as more objects crowd into near-Earth orbit and force course adjustments to reduce the risk of crashes, Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics said.
“We’ve really noticed the increase in the number of close passes since Starlink started getting deployed,” McDowell told reporters, adding that any collision would likely “completely demolish” the space station and kill everyone on board.
Although Musk is widely admired in China, the reputation of Tesla — which sells tens of thousands of vehicles in the country each month — has faltered this year following a spate of crashes, scandals and data storage concerns.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
NO LOCKDOWN: The variant of SARS-CoV-2 has caused an increase in infections, and although the number of hospitalizations has been low, rules have been tightened Australia yesterday reported its first confirmed death from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 amid another surge in daily infections, but authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions, saying hospitalization rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country, which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak. Omicron, which health experts say appears more contagious, but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country just as it lifted restrictions on most domestic borders and