An Israeli airstrike yesterday hit the Syrian port of Latakia, the second such attack on the key facility this month, Syrian state media reported.
Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out airstrikes on the nation, mostly targeting Syrian government troops, as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
“At around 3:21am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean [Sea] ... targeting the container yard in Latakia port,” the Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing a military source.
The strike caused “significant material damage” and led to fires, it said.
On Dec. 7, Israel carried out strikes on an Iranian arms shipment at Latakia, which is in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s western Syrian heartland, without causing any casualties.
The Dec. 7 attack, which was the first on the facility since the start of the war, triggered a series of explosions, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitor.
Last month, three soldiers and two Syrian fighters affiliated with Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah were killed in Israeli airstrikes, the observatory said.
While Israel rarely comments on individual airstrikes it carries out on its northern neighbor — with which it remains officially at war — it has confirmed hundreds since 2011.
According to a report by the Israeli army, it hit about 50 targets in Syrian operations last year.
In the deadliest operation since the strikes began, Israel killed 57 regime force members and allied fighters in eastern Syria overnight on Jan. 13.
The Israeli military has said that its operations are necessary to prevent Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
The head of military intelligence in Israel, Major General Aharon Haliva, has accused Iran of “continuing to promote subversion and terror” in the Middle East.
Israel has targeted Iran’s military sites in Syria and also carried out a sabotage campaign inside Iran against its nuclear program.
Tehran has been a key supporter of the Syrian government in the decade-old conflict.
It finances, arms and commands Syrian and foreign militia groups fighting alongside the regular armed forces, head among them Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.
The conflict in Syria has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started.
FAILED INVASION: The fortified camp appears to have been established by Roman emperor Caligula in preparation for an attempt to invade Britain in 40 AD A large Roman fort believed to have played a key role in the successful invasion of Britain in 43 AD has been discovered on the Dutch coast. A Roman legion of “several thousand” battle-ready soldiers was stationed in Velsen, 32km from Amsterdam, on the banks of the Oer-IJ, a tributary of the Rhine, research suggests. Arjen Bosman, the archeologist behind the findings, said the evidence pointed to Velsen, or Flevum in Latin, having been the empire’s most northerly castra (fortress) built to keep a Germanic tribe, known as the Chauci, at bay as the invading Roman forces prepared to cross from Boulogne,
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
NO LOCKDOWN: The variant of SARS-CoV-2 has caused an increase in infections, and although the number of hospitalizations has been low, rules have been tightened Australia yesterday reported its first confirmed death from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 amid another surge in daily infections, but authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions, saying hospitalization rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country, which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak. Omicron, which health experts say appears more contagious, but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country just as it lifted restrictions on most domestic borders and