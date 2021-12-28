Somalian President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed yesterday announced that he was suspending Somalian Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.
“The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption,” the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the prime minister of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.
Relations between the president, better known as Farmajo, and Roble have long been frosty, with the latest development raising fresh fears for Somalia’s stability as it struggles to hold elections.
On Sunday, Roble accused the president of sabotaging the electoral process, after Farmajo withdrew the prime minister’s mandate to organize the elections and called for the creation of a new committee to “correct” the shortcomings.
Roble, who had not responded to yesterday’s announcement, said that Farmajo did not want to hold “a credible election in this country.”
Farmajo in turn has accused Roble of trying to influence a probe into a scandal involving army-owned land after the prime minister on Sunday sacked the minister of defense and replaced him.
“The prime minister has pressurized the minister of defense to divert the investigations of the case relating to the grabbed public land,” yesterday’s statement said.
Somalia’s elections have been hamstrung by delays for several months.
Pro-government and opposition fighters in April opened fire in the streets of the capital, Mogadishu, after Farmajo extended his term without holding fresh elections.
The constitutional crisis was only defused when Farmajo reversed the term extension and Roble brokered a timetable to a vote, but in the months that followed, a bitter rivalry between the men derailed the election again, alarming international observers.
Farmajo and Roble only agreed to bury the hatchet in October and issued a unified call for the glacial election process to accelerate.
Somalia has not held a one person, one vote election in 50 years and its polls follow a complex indirect model.
Elections for the upper house have concluded in all states and voting for the lower house began early last month, but the appointment of a president still appears to be a long way off, straining ties with Western allies, who want to see the process reach a peaceful conclusion.
The US on Sunday said that it was “deeply concerned by the continuing delays and by the procedural irregularities that have undermined the credibility of the process.”
Analysts say the election impasse has distracted from Somalia’s larger problems, most notably the violent al-Shabaab insurgency.
Al-Shabaab were driven out of Mogadishu a decade ago, but retain control of swathes of countryside, and continue to stage deadly attacks in the capital and elsewhere.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
TENSIONS EASING? Both sides of the conflict indicated that the fighting would be halted, but the government dismissed that of Tigray’s main rebel group as a cover-up The Ethiopian government on Friday said that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray, but warned that the decision could be overturned if “territorial sovereignty” was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their regional stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes that there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country