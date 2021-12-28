At the St Joseph COVID Treatment Centre in Kinshasa, patients lie in ramshackle rooms breathing oxygen from old tanks.
The clinic has 38 beds, and all but one are occupied.
In a backyard littered with medical equipment, tents are needed to cope with the overflow.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) is the least vaccinated nation against COVID-19 in the world.
Now a fourth wave of the coronavirus threatens to put greater pressure on its rickety health system than at any time during the pandemic.
“We have experienced the three previous waves gradually, but in the fourth wave cases have jumped overnight,” said Francois Kajingulu, the head of St Joseph.
“On Monday, we had five to six cases and on Saturday we went straight from 30 to 36,” Kajingulu said.
The increase is part of an Africa-wide surge that saw weekly infections spike 83 percent in the middle of this month, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, although deaths remain low, the WHO said.
DR Congo registered 6,480 new cases in the week of Dec. 13 — more than double the number hit during its previous record week in June, WHO data showed.
The official infection tally in DR Congo, which has a young population and where few people get tested, is still low compared with many nations, but the low level of inoculations worries health officials, who say that unvaccinated populations increase the risk of new variants emerging.
Fewer than 300,000 people out of a population of 90 million have received at least one dose of vaccine, Reuters data showed, lower than anywhere else.
Hostile terrain, remote populations, insecurity and lack of funds have all hobbled vaccine rollouts.
The surge in cases has pushed authorities to ramp up inoculations and the weekly vaccination rate is at its highest yet.
A tented “Vaccinodrome” has been erected in Kinshasa, whose province has accounted for the vast majority of DR Congo’s more than 67,000 cases.
Health workers at the center are vaccinating about 200 people per day, but that is still below its 300 capacity, coordinator Jean-Claude Masumu said.
Kinshasa resident Popol Kabasale said the latest wave of infections had persuaded him to visit the center for a shot.
“Before we were in the dark,” he said after receiving a dose. “COVID really exists and to protect myself I’ve come to get the vaccine.”
