COVID-19: Experts hopeful pandemic will fade

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





Two years in, as the COVID-19 crisis rages, there is still hope that the pandemic could begin fading next year — though experts say gaping vaccine inequalities must be addressed.

It might seem like a far-off reality, as nations impose fresh restrictions to address the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and a depressing feeling of deja vu sets in.

“We’re facing another very hard winter,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.

However, health experts say we are far better equipped now than a year ago to tame the pandemic, with ballooning stocks of safe and largely effective vaccines, and other new treatments available.

“We have the tools that can bring [the pandemic] to its knees,” said Maria van Kerkhove, the top WHO expert on COVID-19. “We have the power to end it in 2022.”

A year after the first vaccines came to market, about 8.5 billion doses have been administered globally and the world is on track to produce about 24 billion doses by June — more than enough for everyone on the planet.

However, glaringly unequal vaccine access has meant that as many wealthy nations roll out additional doses to the already vaccinated, vulnerable people and health workers in many poorer nations are still waiting for a first jab.

About 67 percent of people in high-income nations have had at least one vaccine dose, but not even 10 percent in low-income nations, UN data shows.

That imbalance, which the WHO has branded a moral outrage, risks deepening further as many nations rush to roll out additional doses to respond to the Omicron variant.

Early data indicates that the heavily-mutated variant, which has made a lightning dash around the globe since it was first detected in southern Africa last month, is more resistant to vaccines than previous strains.

While boosters do seem to push protection levels back up, the WHO says that to end the pandemic, the priority must remain getting first doses to vulnerable people everywhere.

Allowing COVID-19 to spread unabated in some places dramatically increases the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging, experts say.

So even as wealthy nations roll out third shots, the world is not safe until everyone has some degree of immunity.

“No country can boost its way out of the pandemic,” Tedros said last week. “Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it.”

The emergence of the Omicron variant is evidence of that, WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said.

“The virus has taken the opportunity to evolve,” he said.

Gautam Menon, a physics and biology professor at Ashoka University in India, agreed it was in wealthy nations’ best interest to ensure poorer nations also get jabs.

“It would be myopic to assume that just by vaccinating themselves they have gotten rid of the problem,” Menon said.

Ryan said that increased vaccination should get us to a point where COVID-19 “settles into a pattern that is less disruptive,” but he added that if the world fails to address the imbalance in vaccine access, the worst could still lie ahead.

One nightmare scenario envisions the pandemic left to rage out of control amid a steady barrage of new variants, even as a separate strain sparks a parallel pandemic.

Confusion and disinformation would shrink trust in authorities and science, as health systems collapse and political turmoil ensues.

This is one of several “plausible” scenarios, Ryan said.

“The double-pandemic one is of particular concern, because we have one virus causing a pandemic now and many others lined up,” he said.

Officially, nearly 5.5 million people have died worldwide, although the actual toll is likely several times higher. Vaccine hesitancy could increase that toll.

In the US, which has recorded more than 800,000 deaths, the constant flow of obituaries on the FacesOfCovid Twitter account include many who did not have the jab.

“Amanda, a 36-year-old math teacher in Kentucky. Chris, a 34-year-old high school football coach in Kansas. Cherie, a 40-year-old 7th-grade reading teacher in Illinois. All had an impact in their communities,” a recent post said. “All deeply loved. All unvaccinated.”