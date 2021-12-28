Two years in, as the COVID-19 crisis rages, there is still hope that the pandemic could begin fading next year — though experts say gaping vaccine inequalities must be addressed.
It might seem like a far-off reality, as nations impose fresh restrictions to address the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and a depressing feeling of deja vu sets in.
“We’re facing another very hard winter,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week.
However, health experts say we are far better equipped now than a year ago to tame the pandemic, with ballooning stocks of safe and largely effective vaccines, and other new treatments available.
“We have the tools that can bring [the pandemic] to its knees,” said Maria van Kerkhove, the top WHO expert on COVID-19. “We have the power to end it in 2022.”
A year after the first vaccines came to market, about 8.5 billion doses have been administered globally and the world is on track to produce about 24 billion doses by June — more than enough for everyone on the planet.
However, glaringly unequal vaccine access has meant that as many wealthy nations roll out additional doses to the already vaccinated, vulnerable people and health workers in many poorer nations are still waiting for a first jab.
About 67 percent of people in high-income nations have had at least one vaccine dose, but not even 10 percent in low-income nations, UN data shows.
That imbalance, which the WHO has branded a moral outrage, risks deepening further as many nations rush to roll out additional doses to respond to the Omicron variant.
Early data indicates that the heavily-mutated variant, which has made a lightning dash around the globe since it was first detected in southern Africa last month, is more resistant to vaccines than previous strains.
While boosters do seem to push protection levels back up, the WHO says that to end the pandemic, the priority must remain getting first doses to vulnerable people everywhere.
Allowing COVID-19 to spread unabated in some places dramatically increases the chance of new, more dangerous variants emerging, experts say.
So even as wealthy nations roll out third shots, the world is not safe until everyone has some degree of immunity.
“No country can boost its way out of the pandemic,” Tedros said last week. “Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it.”
The emergence of the Omicron variant is evidence of that, WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said.
“The virus has taken the opportunity to evolve,” he said.
Gautam Menon, a physics and biology professor at Ashoka University in India, agreed it was in wealthy nations’ best interest to ensure poorer nations also get jabs.
“It would be myopic to assume that just by vaccinating themselves they have gotten rid of the problem,” Menon said.
Ryan said that increased vaccination should get us to a point where COVID-19 “settles into a pattern that is less disruptive,” but he added that if the world fails to address the imbalance in vaccine access, the worst could still lie ahead.
One nightmare scenario envisions the pandemic left to rage out of control amid a steady barrage of new variants, even as a separate strain sparks a parallel pandemic.
Confusion and disinformation would shrink trust in authorities and science, as health systems collapse and political turmoil ensues.
This is one of several “plausible” scenarios, Ryan said.
“The double-pandemic one is of particular concern, because we have one virus causing a pandemic now and many others lined up,” he said.
Officially, nearly 5.5 million people have died worldwide, although the actual toll is likely several times higher. Vaccine hesitancy could increase that toll.
In the US, which has recorded more than 800,000 deaths, the constant flow of obituaries on the FacesOfCovid Twitter account include many who did not have the jab.
“Amanda, a 36-year-old math teacher in Kentucky. Chris, a 34-year-old high school football coach in Kansas. Cherie, a 40-year-old 7th-grade reading teacher in Illinois. All had an impact in their communities,” a recent post said. “All deeply loved. All unvaccinated.”
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
TENSIONS EASING? Both sides of the conflict indicated that the fighting would be halted, but the government dismissed that of Tigray’s main rebel group as a cover-up The Ethiopian government on Friday said that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray, but warned that the decision could be overturned if “territorial sovereignty” was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their regional stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes that there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country