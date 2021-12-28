COVID-19: Belgians protest restrictions on cultural sector

AP, BRUSSELS





Thousands of Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others on Sunday joined together to protest the government’s decision to close down the nation’s cultural sector to stem the spread of the surging Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Waving posters reading “The show must go on” or “No culture, no future,” the crowd demonstrated peacefully despite the pouring rain, accusing the government of unfairly targeting the culture industry with its new restrictions.

Under the measures, which took effect on Sunday, events such as Christmas markets are allowed to continue, despite their boisterous, chaotic gluhwein (mulled wine) parties, and restaurants and bars are allowed to stay open with some new restrictions.

A woman attends a protest against the Belgian government’s COVID-19 restrictions on the cultural industry in Brussels on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Even the scientific committee advising the Belgian government had not asked for the culture industry closures, leaving virologist Marc van Ranst to ponder that in Belgium “gluhwein beat culture.”

Scores of movie theaters and other venues disregarded the closure order, state broadcaster RTBF reported.

A brass band accompanied Sunday’s demonstration at the Mont des Arts in Brussels, the symbolic spot which spawned Belgian independence in 1830, and prominent cultural figures took to the stage to air their grievances.

Organizers urged participants to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Authorities estimated 5,000 people took part and it ended peacefully.

Under the new regulations, indoor public activities are strictly limited, shopping is curtailed and sports fans will not be allowed into stadiums and indoor venues.

However, the Belgian government shied away from a full lockdown such as that imposed in the Netherlands.

After almost two years of forced closures and limited openings, the culture sector had hoped its efforts, including special air quality meters in halls, separated seats and limited visitor capacities, would allow it to escape the brunt of the restrictions.

The Belgian measures were implemented despite a steady decline in COVID-19 hospital admissions.

The government said the fast transmission of the Omicron variant made it necessary to take preventive measures.