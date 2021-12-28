Festive celebrations were disrupted, Jesus statues were smashed and effigies of Santa Claus were burned in a spate of attacks on India’s Christian community over Christmas.
Amid growing intolerance and violence against India’s Christian minority, who make up about 2 percent of the population, several Christmas events were targeted by right-wing Hindu groups, who alleged Christians were using the festivities to force Hindus to convert.
Christians in India have increasingly faced harassment at Christmas, but this year saw a notable surge in attacks.
In Agra, members of right-wing Hindu groups burned effigies of Santa Claus outside missionary-led schools and accused Christian missionaries of using Christmas celebrations to lure people in.
“As December comes, the Christian missionaries become active in the name of Christmas, Santa Claus and New Year. They lure children by making Santa Claus distribute gifts to them and attract them towards Christianity,” said Ajju Chauhan, regional general secretary of Bajrang Dal, one of the right-wing Hindu groups leading the protest.
In Assam, two protesters in saffron, the signature color of Hindu nationalism, entered a Presbyterian church on Christmas night and disrupted proceedings, demanding that all Hindus leave the building.
“Let only Christian celebrate Christmas,” one of the men said in a video filmed during the disruption. “We are against Hindu boys and girls participating in Christmas function ... it hurts our sentiments. They dress up in church and everyone sings Merry Christmas. How will our religion survive?”
Police subsequently arrested both men involved.
In Haryana state on Christmas Eve, an evening celebration at a school in Pataudi was disrupted by members of a Hindu right-wing vigilante group.
Storming into the school, they claimed that the festive event, which included Christmas songs, dance and teachings of the Bible, was being used for “religious conversion under the garb of celebrating Christmas,” and alleged they were “brainwashing children through drama and speeches into accepting Christianity.”
In the same state, the day after Christmas, a statue of Jesus was torn down and the Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala was vandalized in the early hours.
A Christmas event that is held every year at Matridham Ashram in Uttar Pradesh state was also targeted by a Hindu vigilante group, who stood outside shouting slogans such as “stop conversions” and “death to missionaries.”
Father Anand, a priest at the ashram, said that the protests were indicative of the increased attacks that Christians in India have been facing, as allegations of forced conversion of Hindus to Christianity have become rampant and an anti-Christian hysteria has begun to grow across India.
“This is a symbol of what is happening because these people have impunity, and it creates tension,” Anand said. “Every Sunday is a day of terror and trauma for Christians, especially those belonging to those small churches.”
The Christmas attacks are only the latest examples of incidents of violence against Christians, part of a growing atmosphere of religious intolerance toward India’s non-Hindu minorities, namely Muslims and Christians, under the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Since the BJP came to power in 2014, attacks on Christians have been on the rise. According to a report by Persecution Relief, crimes against Christians increased by 60 percent from 2016 to 2019.
A report released in October said that there were more than 300 documented attacks on Christians across India in the first nine months of this year.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
TENSIONS EASING? Both sides of the conflict indicated that the fighting would be halted, but the government dismissed that of Tigray’s main rebel group as a cover-up The Ethiopian government on Friday said that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray, but warned that the decision could be overturned if “territorial sovereignty” was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their regional stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes that there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country