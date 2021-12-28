Amber Heard names dog after Australian deputy PM

The Guardian





Six years after then-Australian minister for agriculture Barnaby Joyce threatened to euthanize dogs belonging to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Heard appears to have had the last laugh, naming her new four-legged friend after the deputy prime minister.

The actor yesterday posted a photograph on Twitter showing herself holding up a large scruffy white dog with the caption: “Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!”

In May 2015, Joyce gave Heard and her then-partner, Johnny Depp, an ultimatum after they brought their two Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo to Australia without permission: Send them back to the US or have them put down.

Then-Australian minister for agriculture and water resources Barnaby Joyce listens at a news conference in Sydney on July 5, 2016. Photo: AFP

Joyce, who is now deputy prime minister, was firm on the application of the law, saying at the time that the rules could not be relaxed, even for someone who had twice been voted sexiest man alive.

The two dogs were flown back to the US and Heard was subsequently charged with two counts of illegally importing dogs into Australia and one count of producing a false document.

The saga seemingly concluded in April 2016 when Heard and Depp pleaded guilty to the dog-smuggling charges.

Heard was placed on a US$1,000 good behavior bond and the couple recorded a strange video apology in which they lauded Australia’s “treasure trove of unique plants and animals.”

The animosity between the actors and the politician endured, and Depp described Joyce as appearing to be “inbred with a tomato” during a talk show later that year.

Heard is now the owner of Pistol and Boo, after her split from Depp in 2017.