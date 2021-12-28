Six years after then-Australian minister for agriculture Barnaby Joyce threatened to euthanize dogs belonging to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, Heard appears to have had the last laugh, naming her new four-legged friend after the deputy prime minister.
The actor yesterday posted a photograph on Twitter showing herself holding up a large scruffy white dog with the caption: “Meet the newest member of the Heard family, Barnaby Joyce!”
In May 2015, Joyce gave Heard and her then-partner, Johnny Depp, an ultimatum after they brought their two Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo to Australia without permission: Send them back to the US or have them put down.
Photo: AFP
Joyce, who is now deputy prime minister, was firm on the application of the law, saying at the time that the rules could not be relaxed, even for someone who had twice been voted sexiest man alive.
The two dogs were flown back to the US and Heard was subsequently charged with two counts of illegally importing dogs into Australia and one count of producing a false document.
The saga seemingly concluded in April 2016 when Heard and Depp pleaded guilty to the dog-smuggling charges.
Heard was placed on a US$1,000 good behavior bond and the couple recorded a strange video apology in which they lauded Australia’s “treasure trove of unique plants and animals.”
The animosity between the actors and the politician endured, and Depp described Joyce as appearing to be “inbred with a tomato” during a talk show later that year.
Heard is now the owner of Pistol and Boo, after her split from Depp in 2017.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
TENSIONS EASING? Both sides of the conflict indicated that the fighting would be halted, but the government dismissed that of Tigray’s main rebel group as a cover-up The Ethiopian government on Friday said that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray, but warned that the decision could be overturned if “territorial sovereignty” was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their regional stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes that there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country