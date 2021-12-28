Heavy snow caused traffic jams, flight cancelations and disruption to train services in central Japan yesterday, with record drifts recorded in some areas.
More than 3,200 households were left without power in the region, Kansai Electric Power said, as officials warned more snow was forecast overnight.
No injuries or deaths have been caused by the weather so far, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.
Photo: AFP
“A strong winter pressure pattern is causing heavy snow, mainly along the Sea of Japan side of the country from northern to western Japan, with some areas experiencing record snowfall,” Matsuno said. “The amount of snow is expected to increase tomorrow ... caution and vigilance are still required.”
A major road in the Shiga region was closed “due to stranded vehicles,” Matsuno said, with TV footage showing long lines of stationary vehicles that later began to move.
The traffic snarl-up reportedly began when a truck slipped near Hikone city, where 68cm of snow fell in 24 hours to yesterday morning — 30 times deeper than average, public broadcaster NHK said.
Nearly 200 passengers were snowed in overnight on a local train line in the region, NHK said.
One picture from a train carriage posted on Twitter showed a huge pile of fresh snow between two open doors as a station lamp illuminated snowflakes against the night sky.
About 130 domestic flights were canceled on Sunday due to the snow, Jiji Press said, with NHK reporting about 50 cancelations yesterday.
