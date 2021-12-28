Australia yesterday reported its first confirmed death from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 amid another surge in daily infections, but authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions, saying hospitalization rates remained low.
The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country, which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak.
Omicron, which health experts say appears more contagious, but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country just as it lifted restrictions on most domestic borders and allowed Australians to return from overseas without quarantine, driving case numbers to the highest reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Authorities gave no additional details about the Omicron death, except to say that the man caught the virus at an aged care facility and died in a Sydney hospital.
“This was the first known death in New South Wales [NSW] linked to the Omicron variant of concern,” NSW Ministry of Health epidemiologist Christine Selvey said in a video released by the government.
The man was among six COVID-19 deaths reported in Australia the previous day, all in the most populous states of NSW and Victoria, which are home to more than half the country’s 25 million people.
Australia clocked just more than 9,400 new cases yesterday, slightly down from the previous day’s record, but not including cases from the state of South Australia, which had yet to report its numbers. Most new cases were in NSW and Victoria.
“Although we are seeing increased case numbers ... we are not seeing the impacts on our hospital system,” said Annastacia Palaszczuk, premier of Queensland, which reported 784 new cases with four people in hospital.
Meanwhile, across the country, the surge in infections weighed on testing resources.
Sydney testing clinic SydPath confirmed a day earlier that it wrongly told 400 COVID-19-positive people they were negative in the days before Christmas; yesterday it realized it sent wrong result messages to another 995 people.
Australian authorities have so far resisted a return to lockdown in the face of surging case numbers, but have reinstated some restrictions.
Yesterday, NSW again made it compulsory to check into public venues with QR codes, while many states have brought back mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public places.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
TENSIONS EASING? Both sides of the conflict indicated that the fighting would be halted, but the government dismissed that of Tigray’s main rebel group as a cover-up The Ethiopian government on Friday said that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray, but warned that the decision could be overturned if “territorial sovereignty” was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their regional stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes that there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country