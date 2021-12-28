COVID-19: Australia records first Omicron death

NO LOCKDOWN: The variant of SARS-CoV-2 has caused an increase in infections, and although the number of hospitalizations has been low, rules have been tightened

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australia yesterday reported its first confirmed death from the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 amid another surge in daily infections, but authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions, saying hospitalization rates remained low.

The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country, which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak.

Omicron, which health experts say appears more contagious, but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country just as it lifted restrictions on most domestic borders and allowed Australians to return from overseas without quarantine, driving case numbers to the highest reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities gave no additional details about the Omicron death, except to say that the man caught the virus at an aged care facility and died in a Sydney hospital.

“This was the first known death in New South Wales [NSW] linked to the Omicron variant of concern,” NSW Ministry of Health epidemiologist Christine Selvey said in a video released by the government.

The man was among six COVID-19 deaths reported in Australia the previous day, all in the most populous states of NSW and Victoria, which are home to more than half the country’s 25 million people.

Australia clocked just more than 9,400 new cases yesterday, slightly down from the previous day’s record, but not including cases from the state of South Australia, which had yet to report its numbers. Most new cases were in NSW and Victoria.

“Although we are seeing increased case numbers ... we are not seeing the impacts on our hospital system,” said Annastacia Palaszczuk, premier of Queensland, which reported 784 new cases with four people in hospital.

Meanwhile, across the country, the surge in infections weighed on testing resources.

Sydney testing clinic SydPath confirmed a day earlier that it wrongly told 400 COVID-19-positive people they were negative in the days before Christmas; yesterday it realized it sent wrong result messages to another 995 people.

Australian authorities have so far resisted a return to lockdown in the face of surging case numbers, but have reinstated some restrictions.

Yesterday, NSW again made it compulsory to check into public venues with QR codes, while many states have brought back mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public places.