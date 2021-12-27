BURKINA FASO
Militia members mourned
Authorities have declared a two-day period of mourning after suspected militants killed at least 41 members of a government-backed civilian militia in the country’s desert north this week. A column of civilian fighters from the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP), a group the government funds and trains to contain Islamist insurgents, was on Thursday ambushed as it swept a remote area in the northern Loroum Province, authorities said on Saturday. It was one of the heaviest single-day losses the civilian militia has experienced to date.
SPAIN
Volcano quiet after months
The eruption of a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that destroyed hundreds of homes and large swathes of farmland has ended, officials said on Saturday, more than three months after it began. The announcement followed 10 days of low-level activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the tiny isle, part of the Canary Islands which lie off Africa’s northwest coast. No injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption, which began on Sept. 19. However, it destroyed 1,345 homes, mainly on the western side of La Palma, as well as schools, churches, health centers and irrigation infrastructure.
CANADA
China dividing West: PM
Western countries should form a united front against China to prevent it from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said that China has been “playing” Western countries against one another as they compete for access to economic opportunities in the country. “We’ve been competing and China has been, from time to time, very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market, competitive way,” he said in an interview with Global television. “We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so China can’t play the angles and divide us one against the other.”
UNITED STATES
‘He-Man’ toy designer dies
T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died at his Southern California home on Thursday. He was 80. The cause was congestive heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an e-mail on Saturday. He-Man was the muscled frontman for toy manufacturer Mattel’s Masters of the Universe franchise, which would later spawn an animated series that became a staple for children. He-Man might have been known as a hulking superhero warrior, but also became an icon within the LGBTQ community, who saw parallels in the secret life of Prince Adam, He-Man’s alter ego. As in the case of many creative endeavors, many hands shaped the franchise. Taylor has said the prototypes date back to his own childhood as he fantasized about being “the next hero.” He said he based the concept of He-Man on his vision of Cro-Magnon men, as well as Vikings. While Taylor did not create any of the characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, his work as a designer helped propel them into iconic childhood images for many around the world, including action figures and costumes. Taylor’s toy work was featured in documentaries including Power of Grayskull and The Toys That Made Us. “If I was going to do a hero for today, it would be a female hero, because it’s the time, because the heroes of our time are women... Us men had our day,” Taylor told fans during an appearance at a He-Man festival in 2015.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
For Neil Harbisson, a self-described “cyborg” artist living near Barcelona, Spain, color is quite literally music to his ears thanks to an antenna he designed to overcome color blindness. Well-known in Spain and with an international following that enabled him to meet the likes of Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Cruise, Harbisson is now testing out a new device designed to feel physically the passing of time. Where once the term cyborg conjured up images of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, technology today is expanding human capacities through prostheses and implants. Born in Northern Ireland with achromatopsia, a rare condition meaning he can only see