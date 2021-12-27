World News Quick Take

Agencies





BURKINA FASO

Militia members mourned

Authorities have declared a two-day period of mourning after suspected militants killed at least 41 members of a government-backed civilian militia in the country’s desert north this week. A column of civilian fighters from the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP), a group the government funds and trains to contain Islamist insurgents, was on Thursday ambushed as it swept a remote area in the northern Loroum Province, authorities said on Saturday. It was one of the heaviest single-day losses the civilian militia has experienced to date.

SPAIN

Volcano quiet after months

The eruption of a volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that destroyed hundreds of homes and large swathes of farmland has ended, officials said on Saturday, more than three months after it began. The announcement followed 10 days of low-level activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the tiny isle, part of the Canary Islands which lie off Africa’s northwest coast. No injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption, which began on Sept. 19. However, it destroyed 1,345 homes, mainly on the western side of La Palma, as well as schools, churches, health centers and irrigation infrastructure.

CANADA

China dividing West: PM

Western countries should form a united front against China to prevent it from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said that China has been “playing” Western countries against one another as they compete for access to economic opportunities in the country. “We’ve been competing and China has been, from time to time, very cleverly playing us off each other in an open market, competitive way,” he said in an interview with Global television. “We need to do a better job of working together and standing strong so China can’t play the angles and divide us one against the other.”

UNITED STATES

‘He-Man’ toy designer dies

T. Mark Taylor, artist and toy designer for the He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, died at his Southern California home on Thursday. He was 80. The cause was congestive heart failure, Taylor’s family said in an e-mail on Saturday. He-Man was the muscled frontman for toy manufacturer Mattel’s Masters of the Universe franchise, which would later spawn an animated series that became a staple for children. He-Man might have been known as a hulking superhero warrior, but also became an icon within the LGBTQ community, who saw parallels in the secret life of Prince Adam, He-Man’s alter ego. As in the case of many creative endeavors, many hands shaped the franchise. Taylor has said the prototypes date back to his own childhood as he fantasized about being “the next hero.” He said he based the concept of He-Man on his vision of Cro-Magnon men, as well as Vikings. While Taylor did not create any of the characters from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, his work as a designer helped propel them into iconic childhood images for many around the world, including action figures and costumes. Taylor’s toy work was featured in documentaries including Power of Grayskull and The Toys That Made Us. “If I was going to do a hero for today, it would be a female hero, because it’s the time, because the heroes of our time are women... Us men had our day,” Taylor told fans during an appearance at a He-Man festival in 2015.