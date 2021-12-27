A suicide bomber on Saturday killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), local officials reported.
Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Islamic State group as its central Africa arm.
“The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance,” military officials running North Kivu province said a statement.
Another 13 people were being treated for their wounds in hospitals, the statement said, describing the death toll as provisional.
Shortly after the blast, Narcisse Muteba, the colonel running the city during the state of emergency in the east of the country, had called on residents to return to their homes for their own safety.
A correspondent for Agence France-Presse saw the remains of three bodies at the site of the explosion, the In Box restaurant.
The remains of tables, chairs, bottles and glasses were scattered across the blast site.
One city hall source said that two children were among the dead, as well as two local officials.
More than 30 people were celebrating Christmas there when the bomb went off, two witnesses said.
“I was sitting there,” local radio presenter Nicolas Ekila said. “There was a motorbike parked there. Suddenly the motorbike took off, then there was a deafening noise.”
A police vehicle took the wounded to a nearby medical center, which was sealed off.
On June 27 in Beni, a blast from a improvised bomb at a Catholic church wounded two women, the same day that a man died when the bomb he was carrying went off.
The day before, another device blew up near a service station without doing any damage.
The authorities blamed those attacks on the ADF.
Beni, in North Kivu province on the DR Congo’s eastern border with Uganda, has been the site of regular clashes between the army and the ADF.
North Kivu and neighboring Ituri province have been under a “state of siege” since May, an emergency measure in which the military has taken effective control, but which so far has not succeeded in stopping the attacks from the armed militia.
On Nov. 30, the DR Congo and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF in the east of the country to try to quell the attacks.
Uganda has also blamed the group for a string of attacks in its territory.
The ADF was historically a Ugandan rebel coalition whose biggest group comprised Muslims opposed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. It established itself in eastern DR Congo in 1995, becoming the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region.
It has been blamed for the killings of thousands of civilians over the past decade in the DR Congo, as well as for bombings in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.
The Islamic State group presents the ADF as its regional branch — the Islamic State Central Africa Province.
On March 11, the US placed the ADF on its list of “terrorist groups” affiliated with Islamic State militants.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
US President Joe Biden was on Friday trolled by a caller who said “Let’s go Brandon” — a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of former US president Donald Trump — during a White House Christmas Eve event. The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and US first lady Jill Biden spoke by videoconference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials who track Santa Claus’ travel across the globe. After being assured of Santa’s progress, Biden fielded calls from US families. One man identified himself as Jared, a father of four. Biden spoke briefly
For Neil Harbisson, a self-described “cyborg” artist living near Barcelona, Spain, color is quite literally music to his ears thanks to an antenna he designed to overcome color blindness. Well-known in Spain and with an international following that enabled him to meet the likes of Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Cruise, Harbisson is now testing out a new device designed to feel physically the passing of time. Where once the term cyborg conjured up images of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, technology today is expanding human capacities through prostheses and implants. Born in Northern Ireland with achromatopsia, a rare condition meaning he can only see