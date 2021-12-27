Suicide bomber kills five in DR Congo

‘DEAFENING NOISE’: The bomber was reportedly stopped from entering a bar by security, but activated the bomb at the entrance, leaving another 13 people injured

AFP, BENI, DR Congo





A suicide bomber on Saturday killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), local officials reported.

Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Islamic State group as its central Africa arm.

“The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance,” military officials running North Kivu province said a statement.

Another 13 people were being treated for their wounds in hospitals, the statement said, describing the death toll as provisional.

Shortly after the blast, Narcisse Muteba, the colonel running the city during the state of emergency in the east of the country, had called on residents to return to their homes for their own safety.

A correspondent for Agence France-Presse saw the remains of three bodies at the site of the explosion, the In Box restaurant.

The remains of tables, chairs, bottles and glasses were scattered across the blast site.

One city hall source said that two children were among the dead, as well as two local officials.

More than 30 people were celebrating Christmas there when the bomb went off, two witnesses said.

“I was sitting there,” local radio presenter Nicolas Ekila said. “There was a motorbike parked there. Suddenly the motorbike took off, then there was a deafening noise.”

A police vehicle took the wounded to a nearby medical center, which was sealed off.

On June 27 in Beni, a blast from a improvised bomb at a Catholic church wounded two women, the same day that a man died when the bomb he was carrying went off.

The day before, another device blew up near a service station without doing any damage.

The authorities blamed those attacks on the ADF.

Beni, in North Kivu province on the DR Congo’s eastern border with Uganda, has been the site of regular clashes between the army and the ADF.

North Kivu and neighboring Ituri province have been under a “state of siege” since May, an emergency measure in which the military has taken effective control, but which so far has not succeeded in stopping the attacks from the armed militia.

On Nov. 30, the DR Congo and Uganda launched a joint operation against the ADF in the east of the country to try to quell the attacks.

Uganda has also blamed the group for a string of attacks in its territory.

The ADF was historically a Ugandan rebel coalition whose biggest group comprised Muslims opposed to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. It established itself in eastern DR Congo in 1995, becoming the deadliest of scores of outlawed forces in the troubled region.

It has been blamed for the killings of thousands of civilians over the past decade in the DR Congo, as well as for bombings in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The Islamic State group presents the ADF as its regional branch — the Islamic State Central Africa Province.

On March 11, the US placed the ADF on its list of “terrorist groups” affiliated with Islamic State militants.