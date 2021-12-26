JAPAN
National security breached
A cyberattack on Mitsubishi Electric in January last year included data that might affect national security, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday. A probe into the incident found 59 of the almost 20,000 files accessed in the attack were problematic, the ministry said, adding that it would take “appropriate measures” to address the issue. Mitsubishi Electric at the time of the incident said that client data might have been lost, but denied that confidential defense or infrastructure information was accessed. The ministry said it warned Mitsubishi Electric about properly managing data and plans to set new standards for data security.
RUSSIA
Human rights site blocked
The government has blocked the website of OVD-Info, a prominent human rights monitor tracking political persecution, the group said yesterday, as authorities press ahead with a crackdown on dissent. The Supreme Court is considering whether to shut top rights group Memorial, which works with the monitor. OVD-Info, which tracks opposition protests and provides legal support to victims of political persecution, said the Roskomnadzor media regulator had blocked its Web site earlier this week. “At the moment, we have not received a notice and do not know the reason for being blocked,” the group wrote on Twitter. A Roskomnadzor registry of blocked Web sites showed that a regional court on Monday issued a ruling to “limit” access to the site. The Ministry of Justice in September listed the Web site as run by “foreign agents.”
SAUDI ARABIA
Houthis attack border town
A rebel attack on the southern border town of Jizan on Friday killed two people and injured seven, state media reported. Houthi rebels launched a projectile that killed a Saudi Arabian citizen and Yemeni resident in the southwestern province of Jizan, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Six of the injured were Saudis and one was a Bangladeshi, it said. Shrapnel also smashed into nearby vehicles and shops. The cross-border attack is the latest in the Yemen’s long-running civil war by the Houthi rebels following an escalation of Saudi-led military coalition airstrikes on the rebel-held capital, Sana’a. Saudi airstrikes rocked Sana’a earlier on Friday, hitting a military camp near the city center, Houthi and Saudi media reported.
FRANCE
Wolves escape enclosure
Authorities in the south of the country have temporarily shut down a zoo after nine wolves escaped from their enclosure during visiting hours, officials said on Friday. No injuries in the incident last weekend at the Trois Vallees zoo in Montredon-Labessonnie were reported, but four of the wolves were shot dead by park workers and five others anesthetized, local official Fabien Chollet told reporters. “There were not many people in the zoo at the time, and at no time was the public in immediate danger,” Chollet said. However the “security problem” meant that the zoo now needed to be closed until the issues were rectified, he added. The park’s owner, Sauveur Ferrara, said that the wolves, which recently arrived at the facility, escaped after destroying security installations, but never ventured outside the zoo itself. “Due to the abnormal and dangerous behavior of some of them, four wolves were sadly killed by the park personnel,” he said.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
