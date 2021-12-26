Chinese lawmakers are discussing new rules to prevent workplace discrimination and sexual harassment against women amid a string of high-profile cases in the past few months.
A draft bill published on Friday includes a ban on employers stating gender preferences on job advertisements and quizzing female applicants about their marital or pregnancy status — a common practice that has been criticized for decades.
Rapid economic growth in the past four decades coupled with a one-child policy has opened up more educational and employment opportunities for Chinese women.
Photo: AFP
However, women’s participation in the workforce has dropped, due to gender-based filtering when hiring and as more women care for families amid a severe shortage of affordable childcare options.
A report by Human Rights Watch in June found that one in five civil service job postings in 2019 specified a preference for male applicants.
The report also said that it was common for employers, including schools, to force female staff to sign contracts promising not to get pregnant for several years after starting their position as a pre-condition for being hired.
The proposed new rules come amid concerns that China’s new three-child rule could make employers even more reluctant to hire women and as officials crack down on the country’s #MeToo movement after a string of cases that led to a public outcry over sexual assault in the workplace.
Earlier this month, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group fired a female worker who had accused a manager of sexual assault.
The proposed amendments would make enforcement easier by clearly defining what sexual harassment is, Xinhua news agency said.
According to a draft text published on Friday, the law would prohibit “vulgar speech,” “inappropriate physical behavior,” and “the display or dissemination of sexual images, information, text, audio or video.”
It also requires employers to set up mechanisms to prevent, investigate and respond to such complaints “without delay,” but there were no details on any penalties for failing to do so.
The amendments are open for public comment until Jan. 22.
