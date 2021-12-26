A US Navy warship has paused its deployment to South America because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the navy said on Friday.
The USS Milwaukee, a litorral combat ship, is staying in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, where it had stopped for a scheduled port visit.
It began its deployment from Mayport, Florida, on Tuesday last week and was heading into the US Southern Command region.
Photo: AP
The navy said in a statement that the ship’s crew is “100% immunized” and that all of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated on the ship away from other crew members.
The number of crew testing positive was not disclosed.
The ship has a crew of a little more than 100.
The navy said that “a portion” of those who tested positive for the virus are having mild symptoms, and that the involved variant of SARS-CoV-2 is not yet known.
COVID-19 cases have surged across the US as a result of the highly contagious Omicron variant.
“The ship is following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines,” the Navy said, referring to the US Centers for Disease Control.
The first major military outbreak of the virus was early last year on a navy warship, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier that was operating in the Pacific.
The Roosevelt was sidelined in Guam for nearly two months, and more than 1,000 of the 4,800 crew members tested positive.
One sailor died, and the entire crew went through weeks of quarantine in a rotation that kept enough sailors on the ship to keep it safe and running.
More than 98 percent of all active duty sailors are fully vaccinated, navy data shows.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
For Neil Harbisson, a self-described “cyborg” artist living near Barcelona, Spain, color is quite literally music to his ears thanks to an antenna he designed to overcome color blindness. Well-known in Spain and with an international following that enabled him to meet the likes of Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Cruise, Harbisson is now testing out a new device designed to feel physically the passing of time. Where once the term cyborg conjured up images of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, technology today is expanding human capacities through prostheses and implants. Born in Northern Ireland with achromatopsia, a rare condition meaning he can only see