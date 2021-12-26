Pope Francis on Friday said that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God, as he led the world’s Roman Catholics into Christmas
He urged all to “look beyond all the lights and decorations” and remember the neediest.
Francis, ushering in the ninth Christmas of his pontificate, celebrated a solemn vigil Mass in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Basilica for about 2,000 people, with participation restricted by COVID-19 rules to about one-fifth of the size of pre-pandemic years.
Photo: AFP
Minutes before the Christmas Eve Mass started, Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases, with new infections hitting 50,599.
Francis wove his homily around the theme that Jesus was born with nothing.
“Brothers and sisters, standing before the crib, we contemplate what is central, beyond all the lights and decorations, which are beautiful. We contemplate the child,” he said in the homily of the Mass celebrated with more than 200 cardinals, bishops and priests. All but him wore masks.
Francis, who turned 85 last week, said that Jesus being born in poverty should remind people that serving others is more important than seeking status or social visibility, or spending a lifetime in pursuit of success.
“It is in them [the poor] that he wants to be honored,” said Francis, who has made defense of the poor a cornerstone of his pontificate.
“On this night of love, may we have only one fear: that of offending God’s love, hurting him by despising the poor with our indifference. Jesus loves them dearly, and one day they will welcome us to heaven,” he said.
He quoted a line from a poem by Emily Dickinson: “Who has found the heaven — below — will fail of it above.”
“Let us not lose sight of heaven; let us care for Jesus now, caressing him in the needy, because in them he makes himself known,” he added.
Working people — the shepherds — were the first to see Jesus in Bethlehem, Francis said, adding that labor had to have dignity and lamented that many people die in workplace accidents.
“On the day of life, let us repeat: no more deaths in the workplace,” he said.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
For Neil Harbisson, a self-described “cyborg” artist living near Barcelona, Spain, color is quite literally music to his ears thanks to an antenna he designed to overcome color blindness. Well-known in Spain and with an international following that enabled him to meet the likes of Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Cruise, Harbisson is now testing out a new device designed to feel physically the passing of time. Where once the term cyborg conjured up images of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, technology today is expanding human capacities through prostheses and implants. Born in Northern Ireland with achromatopsia, a rare condition meaning he can only see