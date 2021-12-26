‘Look beyond all the lights’ and focus on the poor, pope urges

Reuters, VATICAN CITY





Pope Francis on Friday said that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God, as he led the world’s Roman Catholics into Christmas

He urged all to “look beyond all the lights and decorations” and remember the neediest.

Francis, ushering in the ninth Christmas of his pontificate, celebrated a solemn vigil Mass in the Vatican’s St Peter’s Basilica for about 2,000 people, with participation restricted by COVID-19 rules to about one-fifth of the size of pre-pandemic years.

Pope Francis on Friday holds a figurine of Jesus during Christmas Eve Mass at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Photo: AFP

Minutes before the Christmas Eve Mass started, Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases, with new infections hitting 50,599.

Francis wove his homily around the theme that Jesus was born with nothing.

“Brothers and sisters, standing before the crib, we contemplate what is central, beyond all the lights and decorations, which are beautiful. We contemplate the child,” he said in the homily of the Mass celebrated with more than 200 cardinals, bishops and priests. All but him wore masks.

Francis, who turned 85 last week, said that Jesus being born in poverty should remind people that serving others is more important than seeking status or social visibility, or spending a lifetime in pursuit of success.

“It is in them [the poor] that he wants to be honored,” said Francis, who has made defense of the poor a cornerstone of his pontificate.

“On this night of love, may we have only one fear: that of offending God’s love, hurting him by despising the poor with our indifference. Jesus loves them dearly, and one day they will welcome us to heaven,” he said.

He quoted a line from a poem by Emily Dickinson: “Who has found the heaven — below — will fail of it above.”

“Let us not lose sight of heaven; let us care for Jesus now, caressing him in the needy, because in them he makes himself known,” he added.

Working people — the shepherds — were the first to see Jesus in Bethlehem, Francis said, adding that labor had to have dignity and lamented that many people die in workplace accidents.

“On the day of life, let us repeat: no more deaths in the workplace,” he said.