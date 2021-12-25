UNITED STATES
Officer guilty in Wright death
The jury in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot dead 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, has found her guilty. The former police officer, who is white, had said that she made a tragic mistake when she grabbed her gun, instead of her Taser, and shot Wright, who was black, in Brooklyn Center. However, the jury found Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Wright was killed while the trial was held of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was accused and later convicted of murdering George Floyd in May last year, in nearby Minneapolis.
BANGLADESH
Ferry fire kills 30 people
At least 30 passengers have been killed and many injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River, fire services said yesterday. The blaze broke out at about 3am on the MV Avijan-10. Fire officer Fazlul Haque said rescuers have so far recovered 30 bodies and rescued 72 injured passengers. He said the rescue mission is ongoing and the casualties are likely to go up, but did not comment on what caused the fire. Ferry disasters are common and are often blamed on overcrowding and lax rules in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers.
MYANMAR
No earlier vote: junta head
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said there are plans to hold a general election in August 2023, sticking to the military government’s timeline and defying pressure from the US to hold polls earlier. “Depending on state stability and peace, we are making our utmost effort to hold a multi-party general election on August 2023,” Min Aung Hlaing told a televised meeting with military university staff in Yangon. The junta leader’s comments come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was exploring additional ways, including sanctions, to pressure the military regime to bring back democracy after a February coup.
CAMBODIA
Hun Sen’s son ‘future PM’
The ruling party voted to endorse Prime Minister Hun Sen’s eldest son as “future prime minister,” but did not specify a timeframe for when he might succeed his father, who has been in power for 36 years. A statement from the Cambodia People’s Party said its central committee unanimously endorsed Hun Manet, 44. Hun Sen earlier this month said he would support his son as his successor, but did not say when he would retire. Cambodia has had a one-party government since 2018 elections, after a broad crackdown that led to the dissolution of the main opposition party.
NIGERIA
Five killed near air base
At least five people were on Thursday killed and more than a dozen injured after several explosions near an air force base in Maiduguri town, ahead of a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari, residents and a hospital source said. Maiduguri is the capital of the northeastern state of Borno, the epicenter of a 12-year insurgency. Four people were killed in the town’s Gomari Ayafe area, a few hundred meters from the air force base, residents said. Buhari landed at the base less than an hour after explosions were heard in neighborhoods near the base.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
CEASEFIRE SIGNED: While the state department urged Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops, the OSCE touted an agreement to restore a ceasefire in Ukraine The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. “Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters. Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.” The statement came as Germany
For Neil Harbisson, a self-described “cyborg” artist living near Barcelona, Spain, color is quite literally music to his ears thanks to an antenna he designed to overcome color blindness. Well-known in Spain and with an international following that enabled him to meet the likes of Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Cruise, Harbisson is now testing out a new device designed to feel physically the passing of time. Where once the term cyborg conjured up images of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, technology today is expanding human capacities through prostheses and implants. Born in Northern Ireland with achromatopsia, a rare condition meaning he can only see