World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Officer guilty in Wright death

The jury in the manslaughter trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot dead 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, has found her guilty. The former police officer, who is white, had said that she made a tragic mistake when she grabbed her gun, instead of her Taser, and shot Wright, who was black, in Brooklyn Center. However, the jury found Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. Wright was killed while the trial was held of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was accused and later convicted of murdering George Floyd in May last year, in nearby Minneapolis.

BANGLADESH

Ferry fire kills 30 people

At least 30 passengers have been killed and many injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River, fire services said yesterday. The blaze broke out at about 3am on the MV Avijan-10. Fire officer Fazlul Haque said rescuers have so far recovered 30 bodies and rescued 72 injured passengers. He said the rescue mission is ongoing and the casualties are likely to go up, but did not comment on what caused the fire. Ferry disasters are common and are often blamed on overcrowding and lax rules in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers.

MYANMAR

No earlier vote: junta head

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said there are plans to hold a general election in August 2023, sticking to the military government’s timeline and defying pressure from the US to hold polls earlier. “Depending on state stability and peace, we are making our utmost effort to hold a multi-party general election on August 2023,” Min Aung Hlaing told a televised meeting with military university staff in Yangon. The junta leader’s comments come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was exploring additional ways, including sanctions, to pressure the military regime to bring back democracy after a February coup.

CAMBODIA

Hun Sen’s son ‘future PM’

The ruling party voted to endorse Prime Minister Hun Sen’s eldest son as “future prime minister,” but did not specify a timeframe for when he might succeed his father, who has been in power for 36 years. A statement from the Cambodia People’s Party said its central committee unanimously endorsed Hun Manet, 44. Hun Sen earlier this month said he would support his son as his successor, but did not say when he would retire. Cambodia has had a one-party government since 2018 elections, after a broad crackdown that led to the dissolution of the main opposition party.

NIGERIA

Five killed near air base

At least five people were on Thursday killed and more than a dozen injured after several explosions near an air force base in Maiduguri town, ahead of a visit by President Muhammadu Buhari, residents and a hospital source said. Maiduguri is the capital of the northeastern state of Borno, the epicenter of a 12-year insurgency. Four people were killed in the town’s Gomari Ayafe area, a few hundred meters from the air force base, residents said. Buhari landed at the base less than an hour after explosions were heard in neighborhoods near the base.