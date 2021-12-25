US says ‘ready’ for talks with Russia from early January

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US is preparing for talks with Russia that could start within weeks, a senior US official said on Thursday, as Western powers accuse Moscow of continuing a troop buildup on the Ukraine border.

“The US is ready to engage in diplomacy as soon as early January,” the official said, adding that talks might be held bilaterally and through “multiple channels.”

“There are some issues that Russia has raised that we believe we can discuss, and others that they know very well we will never agree to,” the official said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference in Moscow on Thursday. Photo: AP

The statement comes as fears mount in the West over a major military escalation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has grown increasingly insistent that the West and NATO are encroaching dangerously close to Russia’s borders.

Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands last week, saying that NATO must not admit new members and barring the US from establishing new bases in former Soviet countries.

“Any dialogue must be based on reciprocity, meaning that we have our own concerns put on the table,” the official said. “We are continuing to watch closely Russia’s alarming movement of forces and deployments along the border with Ukraine.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday told reporters that the US’ willingness to discuss Russia’s security proposals aimed at curbing NATO’s eastward expansion in January was “positive.”

Tensions peaked this week when Putin vowed that Russia would take “appropriate retaliatory” military steps in response to what he called the West’s “aggressive stance.”

Later Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to “discuss their shared concern about Russia’s military buildup on the borders of Ukraine,” the US Department of State said.