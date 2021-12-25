COVID-19: World to ring in another Christmas amid pandemic

AFP, SYDNEY





The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has heralded another COVID-19 pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, with Santa Claus’ arrival and longed-for family reunions overshadowed by the prospect of yet more restrictions.

Festive jokes about reindeer having “herd immunity” and millions isolating “home alone” might be wearing thin, but the emergence of the ultra-infectious Omicron variant means the pandemic is not going anywhere.

For a second straight year, surging infections have complicated yuletide plans from Sydney to Seville.

Mahouts dress elephants before Christmas celebrations in Ayutthaya, Thailand, yesterday. Photo: AFP

In Bethlehem — the city Christians believe was Jesus’ birthplace — hoteliers expecting an influx of tourists have been disappointed. After a near-total pandemic lockdown last year, Israel’s borders are again closed.

This year, like last, midnight mass in the city on Christmas Eve would be reserved for a small circle of people by invitation only.

In Europe, governments are reimposing misery-inducing safety measures that are draining the fun from Christmas for many.

The Netherlands is back in lockdown, while Spain and Italy have made wearing masks compulsory outdoors.

With the UK recording a record number of daily infections on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested getting a COVID-19 booster shot as a Christmas gift for relatives.

Still, Christmas gatherings are to be easier than a year ago in many other places around the world. Most Australians are allowed to travel interstate over the festive break for the first time in two years, bringing a touch of Christmas sparkle even as case numbers hit records.

“We’ve all witnessed the moving scenes of people at airports after months of separation,” Sydney Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher said in his Christmas message. “In such dark times, Christmas is a ray of light, a sliver of hope.”

Pope Francis is still scheduled to deliver the traditional Christmas Eve midnight mass from St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Millions of Americans are also on the move during the busy travel days before Christmas, even as Omicron cases surpass the peak of earlier waves and hospitals run out of space for patients.

However, thousands of them are set to face a grim holiday weekend, with major carrier United Airlines canceling 120 flights because infection numbers had affected flight crews and other operations.

In one sign of people’s darkened mood, one of the most popular shows on Netflix in the run-up to Christmas has been The Unforgivable, a less-than-festive tale of a murderer released from prison and struggling to win redemption.

Books on identity and slavery topped the New York Times bestseller list, and a profanity-laden rant about a rough breakup led the Spotify charts in the US — beating even Mariah Carey’s perennial Christmas classic All I Want for Christmas Is You.

In the UK, Rage Against The Machine’s distortion-laden Killing In The Name was voted Britain’s favorite Christmas number one of all time.