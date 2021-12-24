World News Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

Cat brings home underwear

A cat named Keith with a reputation as a thief has taken his habit to new lows by bringing home drug paraphernalia and underwear, his owners said. Keith’s activities started three years ago, when he began taking bras from clothes lines and bringing home live eels from the local Heathcote river in Christchurch, owners Ginny and David Rumbold said. However, in the past few weeks, the five-year-old black cat has brought home a bong and a ziploc bag containing unidentified white powder, they said. He also left underwear on the back fence, they said. “I suggested to him diamonds and cash would be better, but that hasn’t happened so far,” Ginny Rumbold told news Web site Stuff.

JAPAN

Lickable TV developed

A professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavors. The device, called Taste the TV, uses a carousel of 10 flavor canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavor sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for people to try. In the COVID-19 era, this kind of technology can enhance the way people connect and interact with the outside world, Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita said. “The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” he said. Potential applications include distance learning for sommeliers and cooks, and tasting games and quizzes, he added.

UNITED STATES

Navy seizes 1,400 rifles

The navy has seized 1,400 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from a fishing boat it claimed was smuggling weapons from Iran to Houthi rebels in Yemen. Naval Forces Central Command said that it boarded the boat on Monday in the North Arabian Sea, seized the weapons cache and five crew members — who identified themselves as Yemeni — before scuttling the vessel.

UNITED STATES

Drugs found around penis

Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied that the drugs were his. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4am on Saturday last week. WFLA-TV reported that the driver was arrested on drunk driving marijuana possession charges. Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the vehicle and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger. The man said that the drugs were not his, but did not say who the drugs belonged to, the arrest report said.

UNITED STATES

Sally Ann Howes dies

Sally Ann Howes, who was a child actor before she later starred in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang alongside Dick Van Dyke, has died. She was 91. Her son Andrew Hart Adler confirmed his mother’s death in an interview with the Press Association on Wednesday. Her nephew Toby Howes wrote on Twitter that the family hoped Sally Ann Howes could “hold on” until the Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, but he said she ultimately died peacefully in her sleep. The cause of her death has not been released. The New York Times reported that she died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.