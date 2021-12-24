NEW ZEALAND
Cat brings home underwear
A cat named Keith with a reputation as a thief has taken his habit to new lows by bringing home drug paraphernalia and underwear, his owners said. Keith’s activities started three years ago, when he began taking bras from clothes lines and bringing home live eels from the local Heathcote river in Christchurch, owners Ginny and David Rumbold said. However, in the past few weeks, the five-year-old black cat has brought home a bong and a ziploc bag containing unidentified white powder, they said. He also left underwear on the back fence, they said. “I suggested to him diamonds and cash would be better, but that hasn’t happened so far,” Ginny Rumbold told news Web site Stuff.
JAPAN
Lickable TV developed
A professor has developed a prototype lickable TV screen that can imitate food flavors. The device, called Taste the TV, uses a carousel of 10 flavor canisters that spray in combination to create the taste of a particular food. The flavor sample then rolls on hygienic film over a flat TV screen for people to try. In the COVID-19 era, this kind of technology can enhance the way people connect and interact with the outside world, Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita said. “The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” he said. Potential applications include distance learning for sommeliers and cooks, and tasting games and quizzes, he added.
UNITED STATES
Navy seizes 1,400 rifles
The navy has seized 1,400 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from a fishing boat it claimed was smuggling weapons from Iran to Houthi rebels in Yemen. Naval Forces Central Command said that it boarded the boat on Monday in the North Arabian Sea, seized the weapons cache and five crew members — who identified themselves as Yemeni — before scuttling the vessel.
UNITED STATES
Drugs found around penis
Florida authorities said they found cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around a man’s penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied that the drugs were his. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said they stopped a vehicle driving without its lights on at 4am on Saturday last week. WFLA-TV reported that the driver was arrested on drunk driving marijuana possession charges. Authorities said they found a gun under the passenger’s seat while searching the vehicle and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger. The man said that the drugs were not his, but did not say who the drugs belonged to, the arrest report said.
UNITED STATES
Sally Ann Howes dies
Sally Ann Howes, who was a child actor before she later starred in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang alongside Dick Van Dyke, has died. She was 91. Her son Andrew Hart Adler confirmed his mother’s death in an interview with the Press Association on Wednesday. Her nephew Toby Howes wrote on Twitter that the family hoped Sally Ann Howes could “hold on” until the Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, but he said she ultimately died peacefully in her sleep. The cause of her death has not been released. The New York Times reported that she died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
For Neil Harbisson, a self-described “cyborg” artist living near Barcelona, Spain, color is quite literally music to his ears thanks to an antenna he designed to overcome color blindness. Well-known in Spain and with an international following that enabled him to meet the likes of Leonardo di Caprio and Tom Cruise, Harbisson is now testing out a new device designed to feel physically the passing of time. Where once the term cyborg conjured up images of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator, technology today is expanding human capacities through prostheses and implants. Born in Northern Ireland with achromatopsia, a rare condition meaning he can only see
‘PROTECTING CIVILIANS’: The appeal comes after the militants decried arrests made by the military during an agreed-upon check on a town in a rebel-held area Myanmar’s oldest rebel force wants international help to establish a “no-fly zone” near the Thai border, after saying that there was a danger of clashes with the Burmese army resulting in civilians being targeted by airstrikes. There has been an escalation in fighting between the army and the Karen National Union (KNU), prompting thousands of people to seek refuge in Thailand. About 3,400 people have taken shelter in Thailand in the past few days, Thai authorities have said, adding that thousands more are stranded on the Burmese side of the border, waiting to cross. In a statement released this week, the KNU warned