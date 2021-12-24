The US on Wednesday accused Russia of continuing to escalate its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and renewed its warnings against any “aggression,” while the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) later said that Kiev and Moscow had agreed to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.
“Russia continues escalating and has not reversed its troop buildup,” a US Department of State spokesperson told reporters.
Washington and its allies were “closely” monitoring the situation, the spokesperson said, repeating warnings that “any further aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and would carry a severe price.”
Photo: Reuters
The statement came as Germany also reported “further troop movements on the border” between Russia and Ukraine.
However, White House press secretary Jen Psaki emphasized “an open line of diplomatic discussion and engagement that is happening and that we expect to continue, that we hope to continue.”
The West accuses Moscow of having massed tens of thousands of soldiers at the border to prepare a possible invasion of Ukraine.
Photo: AFP
Russia denies plotting an invasion and has demanded legal guarantees from the US and NATO, demanding the alliance stop an eastward expansion.
The US and its allies have already warned of unprecedented sanctions if Russia invades.
“We strongly urge Russia to de-escalate by pulling back troops from its border with Ukraine,” the state department spokesperson said. “Our goal is de-escalation through diplomacy; the US is ready to engage in diplomacy in January through multiple channels.”
“If Russia decides to invade, they can do so on relatively short notice,” said Rob Lee, a fellow at the US-based Foreign Policy Research Institute. “Once the equipment is there, the heavy stuff has already been moved and you can very quickly dispatch troops to man it.”
Russia will “do everything” to make the West understand its position, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with RT TV.
“I hope that, taking into account the actions we are taking to ensure our defensive capability, we will be taken seriously,” Lavrov said.
Later on Wednesday, the OSCE said that an agreement had been reached to restore a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev is fighting Russian-backed separatists.
“I was delighted that participants expressed their strong determination to fully adhere to the measures to strengthen the ceasefire agreement of 22 July, 2020,” OSCE chairperson-in-office in Ukraine Mikko Kinnunen said in a statement. “This is of utmost significance for the people living on both sides of the contact line.”
The statement was issued following a meeting of officials from Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE — known as the Trilateral Contact Group — and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.
Kinnunen said that priority was given “to the issues of security” and “compliance with the ceasefire.”
A number of ceasefire agreements had been announced, but collapsed.
The latest was reached in July last year, but occasional clashes still result in casualties on both sides.
The fighting has claimed more than 13,000 lives.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
