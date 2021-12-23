BULGARIA
NATO presence ‘unjustifiable’
The government considers a deployment of NATO troops on its territory as unjustifiable, Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev said on Tuesday, commenting on a possible response of the alliance to Russia’s military buildup near the border with Ukraine. “Such a decision would not match the allies’ interests or the national interests of Bulgaria,” he wrote on Facebook. Yanev confirmed reports that scenarios responding to Russia’s actions are being considered by NATO, including the deployment of additional troops in Bulgaria and Romania, but added that “these are technical discussions and no decisions have been made.”
PHILIPPINES
Marcos Jr leads poll
Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr led by a wide margin in a presidential preference survey conducted this month by pollster Pulse Asia Research. Marcos was chosen by 53 percent of the 2,400 respondents as their preferred successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, Pulse Asia said yesterday. Vice President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader, came a distant second with 20 percent. The survey was conducted early this month. The margin of error was 2 percent. Amid the upsurge in popularity, Marcos is facing several petitions before the elections commission to disqualify him or cancel his presidential bid, mostly citing a tax conviction in 1997. His camp has said that Marcos has not committed any offense that bars him from seeking the top post. Marcos’ running mate and the president’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, led the vice presidential race with 45 percent of respondents supporting her.
TONGA
Volcano may cause acid rain
A toxic cloud spewing from an erupting volcano could dump acid rain across the Pacific country, potentially poisoning drinking water and damaging people’s skin and eyes, the geological service said on Tuesday. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Monday, sending plumes 18km into the air, it said. Police reported no injuries from the eruption, but the geological service said that the dust and gas could result in acidic rainfall if mixed with water in the atmosphere. It advised residents to remove guttering systems from their rainwater storage systems until the all-clear was given. The volcano is on an uninhabited island about 65km north of the capital, Nuku’alofa.
UNITED STATES
Endangered seal shot dead
An endangered Hawaiian monk seal that was found dead on the island of Molokai in September was intentionally killed with a gun, federal officials said on Tuesday. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said that the young female seal suffered a gunshot would to its head. It was the third intentional killing of a monk seal on the rural island this year and the seventh in the past 10 years, the officials said. “These intentional killings of this endangered species is devastating to the recovery of this population,” they said. There are only a few hundred monk seals left in the main Hawaiian Islands. About 1,100 more live in the remote, uninhabited northwestern Hawaiian Islands. The endangered seals are found nowhere else. “Make no mistake folks, these intentional killings are evil, despicable acts perpetrated against an endangered animal in its own natural habitat,” Hawaii Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla told a news conference. “Those responsible must be held accountable.”
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
Chinese state tabloid editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進), who became a leading voice of strident nationalism with millions of social media followers, yesterday announced his retirement. A self-described former pro- democracy protester turned outspoken newspaper editor, Hu helped usher in a new era of brash, assertive nationalism under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). In a social media post, Hu said he had stepped down as editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is owned by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) flagship newspaper, the People’s Daily. The 61-year-old wrote to his 24 million followers on Sina Weibo that it “is time to retire,” but that he would
DISASTERS: A Red Cross official called the super typhoon a bitter blow for millions of people still recovering from storms, floods and the pandemic A powerful typhoon yesterday slammed into the southeastern Philippines and was blowing across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas that could be devastated by flash floods, landslides and tidal surges, officials said. Forecasters said that Typhoon Rai, which had sustained winds of 195kph and gusts of up to 240kph, blew from the Pacific Ocean into the Siargao Islands. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, but military and coast guard rescue personnel were helping residents stranded by fast-rising waters. Disaster-response officials said about 10,000 villages lie in the projected path of the