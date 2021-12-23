World News Quick Take

Agencies





BULGARIA

NATO presence ‘unjustifiable’

The government considers a deployment of NATO troops on its territory as unjustifiable, Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev said on Tuesday, commenting on a possible response of the alliance to Russia’s military buildup near the border with Ukraine. “Such a decision would not match the allies’ interests or the national interests of Bulgaria,” he wrote on Facebook. Yanev confirmed reports that scenarios responding to Russia’s actions are being considered by NATO, including the deployment of additional troops in Bulgaria and Romania, but added that “these are technical discussions and no decisions have been made.”

PHILIPPINES

Marcos Jr leads poll

Former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr led by a wide margin in a presidential preference survey conducted this month by pollster Pulse Asia Research. Marcos was chosen by 53 percent of the 2,400 respondents as their preferred successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, Pulse Asia said yesterday. Vice President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader, came a distant second with 20 percent. The survey was conducted early this month. The margin of error was 2 percent. Amid the upsurge in popularity, Marcos is facing several petitions before the elections commission to disqualify him or cancel his presidential bid, mostly citing a tax conviction in 1997. His camp has said that Marcos has not committed any offense that bars him from seeking the top post. Marcos’ running mate and the president’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, led the vice presidential race with 45 percent of respondents supporting her.

TONGA

Volcano may cause acid rain

A toxic cloud spewing from an erupting volcano could dump acid rain across the Pacific country, potentially poisoning drinking water and damaging people’s skin and eyes, the geological service said on Tuesday. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano erupted on Monday, sending plumes 18km into the air, it said. Police reported no injuries from the eruption, but the geological service said that the dust and gas could result in acidic rainfall if mixed with water in the atmosphere. It advised residents to remove guttering systems from their rainwater storage systems until the all-clear was given. The volcano is on an uninhabited island about 65km north of the capital, Nuku’alofa.

UNITED STATES

Endangered seal shot dead

An endangered Hawaiian monk seal that was found dead on the island of Molokai in September was intentionally killed with a gun, federal officials said on Tuesday. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said that the young female seal suffered a gunshot would to its head. It was the third intentional killing of a monk seal on the rural island this year and the seventh in the past 10 years, the officials said. “These intentional killings of this endangered species is devastating to the recovery of this population,” they said. There are only a few hundred monk seals left in the main Hawaiian Islands. About 1,100 more live in the remote, uninhabited northwestern Hawaiian Islands. The endangered seals are found nowhere else. “Make no mistake folks, these intentional killings are evil, despicable acts perpetrated against an endangered animal in its own natural habitat,” Hawaii Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla told a news conference. “Those responsible must be held accountable.”