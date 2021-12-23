Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, Colorado police say that DNA has not been ruled out to help solve the case.
The six-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder home on Dec. 26, 1996, bludgeoned and strangled, several hours after her mother called emergency services to say that her daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left.
Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever charged in the case.
Boulder police have been working closely with state investigators on “future DNA advancements,” police said in a statement on Monday addressing the anniversary of Ramsey’s death.
“As the department continues to use new technology to enhance the investigation, it is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward,” it said.
In the past few years, investigators have identified suspects in unsolved cases by comparing DNA profiles from crime scenes to DNA testing results shared online by people researching their family trees, including the Golden State Killer in California.
In Oregon earlier this year, a man was accused of killing two people who disappeared 20 years apart after forensic genealogy linked him to the 1999 disappearance and presumed death of one of them.
Christopher Lovrien has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
It is unclear if this is the method investigators plan to apply to the Ramsey case.
Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said that she could not comment further because the investigation is still “active and ongoing.”
Investigators have analyzed nearly 1,000 DNA samples during the course of the Ramsey investigation, police said in the statement, along with receiving, reviewing or investigating more than 21,016 tips, letters and e-mails.
Detectives have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 people in connection with the case, the department said.
Tests in 2008 on newly discovered DNA on Ramsey’s clothing pointed to the involvement of an “unexplained third party” in her slaying, and not her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, or their son, Burke.
That led former district attorney Mary Lacy to clear the Ramseys of any involvement, two years after Patsy Ramsey died of cancer.
Lacy called the couple “victims of this crime.”
