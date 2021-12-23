Soweto ice creams draw out smiles

AFP, SOWETO, South Africa





The melody of Sipho Mtshali’s ice cream van has drawn hordes of Soweto children since South Africa’s apartheid years, flocking to lap up creamy, soft servings.

Decades later, Mtshali is still going strong.

Now 63, Mtshali says he has worked “Monday to Monday” for the past 45 years, driving through the hilly township that produced former South African president Nelson Mandela.

A man buys ice cream from Sipho Mtshali’s ice cream truck in Soweto, South Africa, on Nov. 19. Photo: AFP

Even during the liberation struggle that rocked Soweto during the 1970s, Mtshali stayed the course.

Only the winter weather occasionally stops him.

“If it’s cold, you get the rest,” said the native of Soweto, where students rose up against white-minority rule in 1976.

However, politics have never been Mtshali’s thing.

“I have seen people grow up from the ice cream car,” he said, adding that prices were lower during apartheid.

Today he charges 8 rand (US$0.50) for a swirly serving of strawberry or vanilla.

Add a couple of rand for a sprinkle of hundreds-and-thousands or another crunchy topping.

Mtshali fondly recalls the round baby faces of his first customers, now adults, who today send their children to his van, coins in hand.

“They were young when we started,” he said.

Under a bright summer sun, Mtshali drives slowly past small, identical, brick and iron-roofed houses built for black people on the outskirts of Johannesburg during apartheid.

He has to cut the engine to switch on his Italian ice cream machine.

“Can’t do both at the same time,” he said, blades churning in the background.

The small technical glitch does not dent his passion for the smiles he generates.

“As long as I’m alive I’m gonna do it,” he said. “Everybody is happy with ice cream.”