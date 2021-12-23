Nearly US$100 billion of pandemic relief funds stolen

AP





Nearly US$100 billion at minimum has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs set up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, the US Secret Service said on Tuesday.

The estimate is based on Secret Service cases and data from the US Department of Labor and the Small Business Administration, said Roy Dotson, the agency’s national pandemic fraud recovery coordinator.

The agency did not include COVID-19 fraud cases prosecuted by the US Department of Justice.

About 3 percent of the US$3.4 trillion dispersed was stolen, showing that “the sheer size of the pot is enticing to the criminals,” Dotson said.

Most of that figure comes from unemployment fraud.

The labor department reported about US$87 billion in unemployment benefits could have been paid improperly, with a significant portion attributable to fraud.

The Secret Service said that it has seized more than US$1.2 billion while investigating unemployment insurance and loan fraud, and has returned more than US$2.3 billion of fraudulently obtained funds by working with financial partners and states to reverse transactions.

The Secret Service says it has more than 900 active criminal investigations into pandemic fraud, with cases in every state, and about 100 people have been arrested so far.

The justice department last week said that its fraud section had prosecuted more than 150 defendants in more than 95 criminal cases, and had seized more than US$75 million in cash proceeds derived from fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program funds, as well as numerous real-estate properties and luxury items purchased with the proceeds.

“Can we stop fraud? Will we? No, but I think we can definitely prosecute those that need to be prosecuted and we can do our best to recover as much fraudulent pandemic funds that we can,” said Dotson, who is the Secret Service’s assistant special agent in charge of the agency’s field office in Jacksonville, Florida.