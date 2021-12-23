US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Tuesday told CNN that a political commentator should be fired “on the spot” to be held accountable after criticism of the US government’s top spokesman on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fox News defended Jesse Watters after he used the phrase “kill shot” in a speech urging young people to interview Fauci in public.
Fox said Watters’ words had been “twisted completely out of context.”
Photo: AP
Watters, a host on Fox News Channel’s panel show The Five, spoke on Monday to a group of college and high-school students.
His audience booed at the mention of Fauci’s name.
Watters said that Fauci should be confronted on the subject of whether the institute funded research at a lab in Wuhan, China, the city where the COVID-19 virus is thought to have originated.
Photo: AP
He said that an interviewer should suggest Fauci lied about the topic — something Fauci has disputed.
“Now you go in for the kill shot, the kill shot with an ambush, deadly, because he doesn’t see it coming,” Watters said.
He suggested that an interviewer say: “’You know why people don’t trust you, don’t you?’” adding: “Oh, he is dead. He’s dead. He’s done.”
The interviewer should make sure the encounter is filmed and the footage given to the media, Watters said.
“Just make sure it’s legal,” Watters said.
A partial clip of Watters’ speech, beginning with the “kill shot” quote, spread online, with some commentators suggesting that he had advocated assassinating Fauci.
During an interview with Fauci, CNN’s John Berman asked about Watters’ comments without playing the clip, saying it was dangerous.
Berman said that Watters had presented a “rhetorical kill shot” and asked Fauci how much that language concerned him.
Fauci said that for two years, he has been encouraging people to protect themselves against COVID-19 by adhering to good public health practices and getting vaccinated.
“For that, you have some guy out there saying people should be giving me a kill shot, to ambush me?” he said. “I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days? That’s awful what he said. And he’s going to go, very likely, unaccountable.”
“Whatever network he is on is not going to do anything,” he said. “The guy should be fired on the spot.”
In a statement, Fox said that “based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions ... and his words have been twisted completely out of context.”
