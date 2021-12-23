Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday was meeting with top leaders in Beijing to report to them on the territory’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” loyal to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could run.
As expected, Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Hong Kong Legislative Council were swept by CCP-backed politicians, who beat out the dwindling number of moderates and independents.
Leading figures in opposition parties that advocate democracy have been intimidated into silence, jailed or forced into exile.
Just 20 of the seats were directly elected, while 40 were filled by members of a Beijing-appointed committee that selects the territory’s leader.
Lam said that she was satisfied with the election, despite a 30.2 percent voter turnout — the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.
All of the candidates were vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated, and several were disqualified over statements or actions.
The elections had been postponed for a year — ostensibly due to a spike in COVID-19 cases — after the opposition swept elections for district counsilors.
The polls also followed protests in 2019 that prompted China’s legislature to impose a sweeping National Security Law on Hong Kong, followed by a reorganization of the electoral process and transformation of the makeup of the Legislative Council to stack it with pro-Beijing loyalists.
The opposition camp criticized the elections, with the Democratic Party fielding no candidates for the first time since the handover.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) on Monday said that there were “multiple reasons” for the decline in voter turnout.
“It is not only the impact of the pandemic, but also the disruption and sabotage of anti-China elements in Hong Kong and external forces,” Zhao told a daily briefing.
Some overseas Hong Kong democracy advocates, including London-based Nathan Law (羅冠聰), had urged a boycott of the vote, saying that the elections were undemocratic.
Under the new election laws, incitement to boycott the voting or to cast invalid votes could be punished by up to three years in jail and a HK$200,000 (US$25,642) fine.
Prior to her departure for Beijing, Lam said she expected to “cover a wide range of issues on this particular duty visit because through two very decisive acts of the central authorities, Hong Kong is now back on the right track of one country, two systems” — referring to the framework by which Hong Kong was to retain its own political, social and financial institutions for 50 years after the handover.
In a joint statement released by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the foreign ministers of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the US expressed “grave concern” over the erosion of democratic elements of Hong Kong’s electoral system and growing restrictions on freedom of speech and assembly.
“Protecting space for peaceful alternative views is the most effective way to ensure the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong,” they said.
