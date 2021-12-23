Umm Raghad’s children do not have proper clothes or a furnace at home to stay warm during Syria’s bitter winter so they burn scraps of garbage to keep the biting cold at bay.
“Every morning, I wake up and find that my children aren’t near me,” Umm Raghad told Agence France-Presse from a displacement camp in northwestern Idlib Governorate. “They go out early to collect scraps of plastic from the streets, such as bags and shoe soles,” the mother of three said, her face half-covered by a thick black scarf.
Winter usually spells tragedy for northwestern Syria, home to more than 3 million people, nearly half of whom have been displaced by a decade-long war that has killed nearly 500,000.
In makeshift camps in the country’s last major rebel enclave, streets turn muddy, tents leak and inhabitants die of hypothermia or in fires caused by unsafe heating methods.
Widowed by war, Umm Raghad moved to the Kafr Arouk camp three years ago to escape fighting in other parts of Idlib.
The harsh winter is unbearable for her family, which does not have enough money for even the most basic of necessities, she said.
“I can’t afford to buy a furnace or to feed my children,” Umm Raghad said. “My children are cold. They don’t have proper clothes.”
Snowfall and freezing temperatures are not unusual in northwestern Syria.
Aid agencies often help insulate tents and provide blankets and clothes, but donor funding is struggling to keep up with growing demand.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that US$182 million is required to finance growing needs in winter assistance across Syria this year, but only half of the amount has been secured.
In the Kafr Arouk camp, a rudimentary furnace set up in Umm Raed’s tarpaulin tent attracts dozens of people looking to keep warm.
Last year, a group of people donated the heater to Umm Raed, whose eight children include three with special needs.
The 45-year-old cannot afford coal or wood, so she makes do with scraps collected by Umm Raghad’s children and other neighbors, who forage for hours across the camp’s sludgy grounds.
“Our neighbors all gather here in my tent to stay warm,” she said. “It gets crowded with around 15 people crammed in one tent, where they eat and drink and sit.”
Last month, Doctors Without Borders, which provides support to dozens of camps in Syria’s northwest, warned that unsafe heating methods are putting people at higher risk of contracting respiratory diseases and complications related to smoke inhalation.
“Respiratory illnesses are consistently one of the top three illnesses reported in our facilities in the northwest,” it said.
Umm Mohammad, displaced nine years ago from the northern city of Aleppo, is among the people risking their lungs to stay warm.
Inside her tent in an Idlib camp, the mother of three burned twigs and paper to feed a small furnace emitting white fumes.
“The smell is strong and there is a lot of smoke,” she said. “Yesterday, my chest started hurting and I wanted to go to see a doctor, but I couldn’t afford it.”
