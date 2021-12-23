At least one dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

HAZARDOUS OPERATION: Rescuers said that up to 100 people were missing at a site where a similar incident triggered by heavy rain killed 300 miners last year

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





A landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar yesterday killed at least one person and left dozens missing, a member of the rescue team told reporters.

Scores die each year working in the country’s lucrative, but poorly regulated jade trade, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in neighboring China.

The disaster struck at the Hpakant mine close to the Chinese border in Kachin State, where billions of US dollars of jade is believed to be scoured each year from bare hillsides.

Rescuers yesterday carry a miner who was injured in a landslide in Hpakant, Myanmar. Photo: EPA-EFE

“About 70 to 100 people are missing” following the landslide that struck around 4am, rescue team member Ko Nyi said. “We’ve sent 25 injured people to hospital, while we’ve found one dead.”

About 200 rescuers were searching to recover bodies, with some using boats to search for the dead in a nearby lake, he added.

A photograph posted on social media by a local journalist who said he was at the scene showed dozens of people standing on the edge of the lake, with some launching boats into the water.

Local outlet Kachin News Group said that 20 miners had been killed in the landslide.

Myanmar’s fire services said its personnel from Hpakant and nearby town of Lone Khin were involved in the rescue effort, but gave no figures of dead or missing.

Civilians are frequently trapped in the middle of the fight for control of Myanmar’s mines and their lucrative revenue, with a rampant drug and arms trade further curdling the conflict.

Last year, heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide in Hpakant that entombed nearly 300 miners.

A February military coup also effectively extinguished any chance of reforms to the dangerous and unregulated industry initiated by the government of ousted Burmese state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, watchdog Global Witness said in a report.

The coup has also sparked fighting in the country’s northernmost state between the Kachin Independence Army, which has waged a decades-long insurgency, and the Burmese military, Global Witness added.

In May, the military launched airstrikes against the group, which later told Agence France-Presse that it had downed a helicopter during fierce clashes.