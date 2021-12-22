China’s “queen of livestreaming” has been fined 1.34 billion yuan (US$210.3 million) for tax evasion, authorities said on Monday.
Internet celebrity Viya, whose real name is Huang Wei (黃薇), was fined for hiding personal income and other offenses in 2019 and last year, the tax bureau in Hangzhou said.
She later apologized.
Photo: AFP
“I’m deeply sorry about my violations of the tax laws and regulations,” she wrote on Sina Weibo. “I thoroughly accept the punishment made by the tax authorities.”
Viya, 36, is known for her ability to sell “anything” via livestreaming on the Taobao Live platform. Last year, she sold a rocket launch service for 40 million yuan.
During the Singles’ Day online shopping festival, she sold products worth a total of 8.5 billion yuan in one evening, media reports said.
Viya is the latest celebrity livestreamer to get caught up in a broad crackdown that initially targeted technology firms, but has since gone on to take aim at private education, social media platforms and the culture of celebrity.
Before the crackdown, tax evasion had already sunk the career of several well-known figures in the entertainment industry.
However, Viya represents a new generation of celebrities, whose meteoric rise to fame has been powered by the equally dizzying growth of China’s e-commerce sector, many aspects of which have come under regulatory scrutiny.
Two e-commerce livestreaming influencers were reported to be under investigation for personal tax evasion last month and were together fined nearly 100 million yuan. Their livestreaming services have since closed.
Viya was scheduled to conduct a livestreaming at 7pm on Monday, focusing on cosmetics. A check of her Taobao livestreaming studio showed that a reminder for the event had been removed.
Viya’s accounts on Sina Weibo, Taobao Live and Douyin went offline late on Monday.
Amid the devastation after World War I, Verica Ivanovic’s grandfather used whatever construction materials he could find to build the family’s home, including, unbeknown to him, bricks from the Roman empire. The house and its ancient foundation are still used by the family in central Serbia’s Stari Kostolac — on the outskirts of what was once a major Roman settlement and military garrison then known as Viminacium. It was only years later that the family realized the bricks were cobbled together from the ruins belonging to structures from the once powerful empire. Emilija Nikolic, a research associate from the Belgrade Institute of Archaeology,
The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech, one of the most widely used in the world, does not provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Hong Kong researchers said in initial lab findings that could have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19. Among a group of 25 people fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot, which is called Coronavac, none showed sufficient antibodies in their blood serum to neutralize the Omicron variant, said a statement from a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong released late on Tuesday
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his