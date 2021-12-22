COVID-19: NZ postpones reopening border over Omicron fears

Reuters, WELLINGTON





New Zealand yesterday postponed its phased border reopening plans until the end of February over concerns of the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world’s toughest pandemic measures and its international border restrictions were to progressively loosen from next month, with all foreign tourists allowed into the nation from April.

Non-quarantine travel, which was to have opened for New Zealanders in Australia from Jan. 16, would be pushed back until the end of February, New Zealand Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said at a news conference in Wellington. “All of the evidence so far points to Omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet. There’s no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it’s important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans.”

Mona Lisa, left, and Tau Apihai perform on the roadside to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Auckland, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

The measures were a precaution as it was still unclear how sick the Omicron variant makes people and the impact it has on health systems was not yet fully understood, he said.

New Zealand also said the length of stay in state quarantine facilities would be increased from seven to 10 days and the test requirement to enter New Zealand would be reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours before travel.

Air New Zealand said it would cancel about 120 services through to the end of February due to the reopening plans being pushed back, affecting about 27,000 customers.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decisions were taken to give the government more time to prepare for the Omicron variant.

“It’s unfortunately not a case of if [it spreads in New Zealand], but when ... it’s so easily spread. So we are doing everything we can to maker sure we are prepared,” Ardern said.

The Omicron variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, and has spread with lightening speed to at least 89 other nations.

New Zealand has reported 22 cases of the Omicron variant, but all at border quarantine facilities and there has been no community transmission.