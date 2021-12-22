New Zealand yesterday postponed its phased border reopening plans until the end of February over concerns of the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world’s toughest pandemic measures and its international border restrictions were to progressively loosen from next month, with all foreign tourists allowed into the nation from April.
Non-quarantine travel, which was to have opened for New Zealanders in Australia from Jan. 16, would be pushed back until the end of February, New Zealand Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said at a news conference in Wellington. “All of the evidence so far points to Omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet. There’s no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it’s important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans.”
Photo: AP
The measures were a precaution as it was still unclear how sick the Omicron variant makes people and the impact it has on health systems was not yet fully understood, he said.
New Zealand also said the length of stay in state quarantine facilities would be increased from seven to 10 days and the test requirement to enter New Zealand would be reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours before travel.
Air New Zealand said it would cancel about 120 services through to the end of February due to the reopening plans being pushed back, affecting about 27,000 customers.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decisions were taken to give the government more time to prepare for the Omicron variant.
“It’s unfortunately not a case of if [it spreads in New Zealand], but when ... it’s so easily spread. So we are doing everything we can to maker sure we are prepared,” Ardern said.
The Omicron variant was first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, and has spread with lightening speed to at least 89 other nations.
New Zealand has reported 22 cases of the Omicron variant, but all at border quarantine facilities and there has been no community transmission.
Amid the devastation after World War I, Verica Ivanovic’s grandfather used whatever construction materials he could find to build the family’s home, including, unbeknown to him, bricks from the Roman empire. The house and its ancient foundation are still used by the family in central Serbia’s Stari Kostolac — on the outskirts of what was once a major Roman settlement and military garrison then known as Viminacium. It was only years later that the family realized the bricks were cobbled together from the ruins belonging to structures from the once powerful empire. Emilija Nikolic, a research associate from the Belgrade Institute of Archaeology,
The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech, one of the most widely used in the world, does not provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Hong Kong researchers said in initial lab findings that could have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19. Among a group of 25 people fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot, which is called Coronavac, none showed sufficient antibodies in their blood serum to neutralize the Omicron variant, said a statement from a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong released late on Tuesday
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his