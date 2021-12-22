The Malaysian military yesterday used boats to distribute food to desperate people trapped in their homes after massive floods, as the death toll rose to 14 with more than 70,000 displaced.
Days of torrential rain triggered some of the worst flooding in years across the nation at the weekend, swamping cities and villages, and cutting off major roads.
Selangor — the nation’s wealthiest and most densely populated state, encircling the capital, Kuala Lumpur — is one of the worst-hit areas.
Photo: Bloomberg
In the city of Shah Alam, some areas were still under water yesterday and military personnel in boats distributed food to people stuck in their homes and government shelters.
Kartik Subramany fled his house as floodwaters rose and took refuge in a school for 48 hours before being evacuated with his family to a shelter.
“My house is totally damaged, my two cars are wrecked,” the 29-year-old said. “These are the worst floods of my entire life. The federal government has failed the people miserably — it has failed in its primary function to protect and safeguard lives.”
He is among a growing number criticizing what they say is a slow and inadequate official response.
Thousands of emergency service and military personnel have been mobilized, but critics say it is not enough, and volunteers have stepped in to provide food and boats for the rescue effort.
Opposition lawmaker Fuziah Salleh described the official response as “hopeless” and “incompetent.”
“No early warning of the torrential rain was given,” Salleh said. “It is so sad lives have been lost.”
The death toll from the floods rose to 14 yesterday, including eight in Selangor and six in the eastern state of Pahang, news agency Bernama reported, but with reports of people still missing, it is expected to increase.
The rain has stopped and in many areas floodwaters have receded, leaving residents to count the cost.
“I’ve been doing business for more than 24 years ... this has never happened before,” said Mohammad Awal, whose cosmetics shop outside Kuala Lumpur was flooded.
Amid the devastation after World War I, Verica Ivanovic’s grandfather used whatever construction materials he could find to build the family’s home, including, unbeknown to him, bricks from the Roman empire. The house and its ancient foundation are still used by the family in central Serbia’s Stari Kostolac — on the outskirts of what was once a major Roman settlement and military garrison then known as Viminacium. It was only years later that the family realized the bricks were cobbled together from the ruins belonging to structures from the once powerful empire. Emilija Nikolic, a research associate from the Belgrade Institute of Archaeology,
The vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech, one of the most widely used in the world, does not provide sufficient antibodies to neutralize the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, Hong Kong researchers said in initial lab findings that could have sweeping consequences for the millions of people relying on the Chinese shot to protect them against COVID-19. Among a group of 25 people fully vaccinated with Sinovac’s shot, which is called Coronavac, none showed sufficient antibodies in their blood serum to neutralize the Omicron variant, said a statement from a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong released late on Tuesday
SMALL WIN: An appeals court approved the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large companies, but Republicans can still take the issue as far as the US Supreme Court US Vice President Kamala Harris has said US President Joe Biden’s administration was blind to the emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, and that she fears “misinformation” over vaccines would prolong the COVID-19 pandemic well into a third year. The candid admission came in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times, which followed reports that Harris was “struggling” to make a mark as Biden’s No. 2 and was keen for a more prominent role. Biden’s handling of the pandemic, alongside other woes such as spiking inflation and the supply chain crisis, has contributed to a steady decline in
MASS MURDER: One of the three executed was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his 80-year-old aunt, two cousins and four others in 2004 Japan yesterday hanged three prisoners, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was necessary to maintain capital punishment in the face of continued “atrocious crimes.” Japan is one of the few developed nations to keep the death penalty and public support for capital punishment remains high, despite international criticism, especially from rights groups. More than 100 people are currently on death row, most of them for cases of mass murder. Executions are carried out by hanging, usually long after sentencing. One of the three executed yesterday was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who used a hammer and knife to kill his