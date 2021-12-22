Malaysian floods kill 14, displace more than 70,000

AFP, SHAH ALAM, Malaysia





The Malaysian military yesterday used boats to distribute food to desperate people trapped in their homes after massive floods, as the death toll rose to 14 with more than 70,000 displaced.

Days of torrential rain triggered some of the worst flooding in years across the nation at the weekend, swamping cities and villages, and cutting off major roads.

Selangor — the nation’s wealthiest and most densely populated state, encircling the capital, Kuala Lumpur — is one of the worst-hit areas.

People wade through floodwater in Shah Alam’s Taman Sri Muda Township, Malaysia, on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

In the city of Shah Alam, some areas were still under water yesterday and military personnel in boats distributed food to people stuck in their homes and government shelters.

Kartik Subramany fled his house as floodwaters rose and took refuge in a school for 48 hours before being evacuated with his family to a shelter.

“My house is totally damaged, my two cars are wrecked,” the 29-year-old said. “These are the worst floods of my entire life. The federal government has failed the people miserably — it has failed in its primary function to protect and safeguard lives.”

He is among a growing number criticizing what they say is a slow and inadequate official response.

Thousands of emergency service and military personnel have been mobilized, but critics say it is not enough, and volunteers have stepped in to provide food and boats for the rescue effort.

Opposition lawmaker Fuziah Salleh described the official response as “hopeless” and “incompetent.”

“No early warning of the torrential rain was given,” Salleh said. “It is so sad lives have been lost.”

The death toll from the floods rose to 14 yesterday, including eight in Selangor and six in the eastern state of Pahang, news agency Bernama reported, but with reports of people still missing, it is expected to increase.

The rain has stopped and in many areas floodwaters have receded, leaving residents to count the cost.

“I’ve been doing business for more than 24 years ... this has never happened before,” said Mohammad Awal, whose cosmetics shop outside Kuala Lumpur was flooded.